NDP rehearsals at Padang: Multiple roads & lanes to be closed on Jun. 15 & Jun. 22

Drivers, take note.

Multiple roads and lanes will be closed on Jun. 15 and Jun. 22, 2024 at different timings, for National Day Parade rehearsals that will be held at the Padang.

In a Facebook post put up on Jun. 13, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Traffic delays expected at multiple locations

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

The SPF added that traffic delays are expected at Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.

In addition, motorists proceeding to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

"Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed," the police added.

The police also called on motorists to plan their trips ahead of time and for members of the public to use public transport, if they are travelling to the affected areas.

Here is a list of roads and lanes that will be closed from 2pm on Jun. 15 and Jun. 22, to 2am on Jun. 16 and Jun. 23.

Republic Avenue (between Crawford Street and Republic Boulevard),

Republic Avenue (between Nicoll Highway and Republic Avenue),

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between Ophir Road and Republic Avenue),

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 12F and Republic Avenue),

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue),

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between lamp post 5 and Esplanade Drive),

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway),

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road),

Two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway),

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive),

Connaught Drive,

St Andrew’s Road,

Parliament Place,

Two left lanes of High Street (between lamp post 5 and North Bridge Road),

Supreme Court Lane,

Coleman Street (between St Andrew’s Road and North Bridge Road),

Two left lanes of the carriageway of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 23 and Republic Avenue), and

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 90 and Republic Avenue).

Meanwhile, the following roads and lanes will be closed from 8am on Jun. 15 and 22 to 11:59PM of the same day.

Five right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway),

Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and Beach Road),

Four left lanes of Stamford Road (between Beach Road and North Bridge Road),

Beach Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road),

Two right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between lamp post 71/1F and Beach Road),

Four right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between Beach Road and Nicoll Highway),

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Stamford Road (between lamp post 6 and Bras Basah Road),

Raffles Boulevard (between Nicoll Highway and Raffles Link),

Two right lanes of the carriageway of Middle Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 3 and Nicoll Highway),

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Guillemard Road and Esplanade Drive),

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Road, and Stadium Place into Nicoll Highway,

Extreme right lane of the slip road leading from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway into Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 20S19 and Nicoll Highway),

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway, and

Three left lanes of the carriageway of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 4 and Nicoll Highway).

As for the following roads and lanes, they will be closed from 1pm to 3pm and 6:30pm to 8pm on Jun. 15 and 22.

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place), and

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road).

One lane will also be closed from 3pm to 6:30pm on Jun. 15 and 22.

Extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street).

The public can call the organiser at 1800-637-2024 for further enquiries.

Top photo by Bing Hui Yau via Unsplash