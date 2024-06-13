LTA investigating taxi drivers accused of overcharging & cherry-picking at Gardens By The Bay

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating the recent purported cases of overcharging and taxi drivers turning down passengers at Gardens By The Bay, and have carried out enforcement operations there.

"LTA and operators will continue to conduct frequent checks and take errant drivers to task," an LTA spokesperson told Mothership.

Gardens By The Bay will also deploy staff on the ground to manage the situation, the spokesperson added.

Passengers complaints

Earlier in April, a taxi driver told Shin Min Daily News that private hire vehicles, and possibly taxis, were touting for passengers at Gardens By The Bay and offering rides to destinations for fixed fares between S$65 and S$70.

On Jun. 1, a passenger published a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, calling Gardens By The Bay the "worst place to take a taxi".

According to the passenger, the drivers "did not want to" take passengers heading to Sengkang or Serangoon, even though there were "a lot of empty taxis".

The passenger added that this was also not the first time they had encountered this problem, which "always" happens around 9pm to 10pm.

The passenger cited their conversation with a taxi driver, who allegedly said the drivers were waiting to find passengers heading to locations near Changi Airport, as "all [of them are] waiting to go" to the airport.

However, the problems faced by passengers taking taxis at Gardens By The Bay seemed to go beyond taxi drivers overcharging and cherry-picking passengers.

Another Facebook post shared by Singapore Road Accident on Jun. 8 showed a long queue forming at the taxi stand at Gardens By The Bay.

The caption of the photo read, "So much passenger and not enough taxi."

Response from LTA

In response to Mothership's queries, a Land Transport Authority spokesperson said LTA "takes a serious view of overcharging and taxi drivers cherry-picking passengers".

The spokesperson said the authority has "issued stern reminders to taxi drivers through taxi operators that refusing to pick up and ferry passengers without reasonable excuse is an offence".

"This includes the refusal to pick up and ferry passengers who prefer e-payments," the statement read, referring to taxi drivers who are asking for cash payment only.

Errant drivers taken to task

The spokesperson added that between September 2023 and May 2024, 14 drivers were caught overcharging or attempting to overcharge.

A total of 47 drivers were also caught for refusing to convey passengers without reasonable excuse.

"Those convicted paid composition sums between S$100 and S$500 and were also handed between three to 21 demerit points depending on the severity of the offence. For more serious offences, their vocational licences have also been suspended or revoked," the statement said.

Taxis picking up passengers via street hailing 'only allowed to charge metered fare'

The spokesperson said taxis picking up passengers at taxi stands via street hailing are "only allowed to charge metered fare".

"Passengers should ensure that the taximeter is switched on and that the final fare displayed matches the amount charged at the end of the trip."

"Taxi drivers should also issue receipts for the trip, regardless of whether the passenger asks for one," added the spokesperson.

Report incidents to authorities

The spokesperson said LTA encourages members of the public to report incidents of overcharging, taxi drivers refusing to use the taximeter, or refusing to convey passengers without reasonable excuse via LTA's website or the OneMotoring website.

They are also encouraged to provide information such as the vehicle's registration plate number, date, time, and a brief account of the incident to facilitate investigations.

LTA working to help meet demands for P2P rides

In 2023, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in parliament that passengers might experience high surge fares and longer waiting times, especially during the late evening or night, because there were fewer point-to-point drivers as compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Point-to-point drivers include those driving taxis and private hire cars.

To help meet the demand, Khor said LTA would work with operators to reduce the time to process vocational licence applications for point-to-point drivers.

A review of the point-to-point industry structure and regulatory framework covering the availability, resilience, and inclusivity of these services is also currently underway, said Khor in an oral reply to a parliamentary question on the review.

"We target to complete the review by the second half of 2024," added Khor.

