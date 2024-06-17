Back

Chantalle Ng & Lin Meijiao's adopted dog dies at age 17

The goodest boy.

Julia Yee | June 17, 2024, 12:39 PM

"The joy I had with you in my life outweighs the sorrow of letting you go, and I will meet you and do it all over in a heartbeat," read Singapore actress Chantalle Ng's Instagram post about her pet dog's passing.

Ng and her mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao, recently said goodbye to their miniature poodle, Dasher.

Image via Lin Meijiao's Instagram

Adopted when he was 7

Dasher was adopted from the animal welfare organisation SOSD Singapore, after being given up by his previous owner, Ng revealed in an earlier interview with 8days.

He was taken in by Ng and Lin when he was 7.

"I didn't expect a full beautiful 10 years with you," Ng said while paying tribute to the family pet.

Image via Chantalle Ng's Instagram

She shared a meme depicting death coming to pick up her dog and dubbing him the best boy.

Image via Chantalle Ng's Instagram

"It's okay to go"

Lin also took to social media to bid Dasher farewell.

"Dasher, Dasher Boy, Handsome, Eng Huat, Uncle, we have many special names for you," she wrote. "Is it because you have such a colourful personality?"

True to his poodle heritage, Dasher was revealed to have been "good at acrobatics" and was able to sit and roll, and put on a show for guests.

"Maybe you were abandoned in the past, which caused you to have separation anxiety, so you needed to work harder to avoid being left behind again," Lin mused.

"Don't worry, you found your home."

She told the dog that he'd "successfully completed" his task in this world — being a part of the family and letting them take care of him — and could now rest easy.

"You should be willing to let go when your body is broken, so it's okay to let go," she told Dasher.

Image via Chantalle Ng's Instagram

Top images via Chantalle Ng and Lin Meijiao's Instagram

