Woman, 70, arrested for allegedly picking wallets from unzipped bags at market in Yishun

Police received reports of missing wallets between July 2023 and June 2024.

Khine Zin Htet | June 17, 2024, 10:51 AM

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested by the police for her suspected involvement in a series of pickpocketing cases at a market and food center along Yishun Ring Road.

This comes after the police received several reports between Jul. 24, 2023, to Jun. 13, 2024, from victims stating that their wallets were purportedly missing in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road.

Picked wallets from those with unzipped bags

The Woodlands Police Division identified the woman through ground inquiries and images from CCTV and police cameras, arresting her on Jun. 15, 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman allegedly targeted victims with unzipped bags, took the cash from their wallets, and disposed of the wallets nearby, according to a police statement on Jun. 16.

The woman is also believed to be involved in other similar offences.

The woman will be charged with theft in court on Jun. 17, 2024.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Staying vigilant

The police advised the public to safeguard their belongings and remain vigilant against pickpockets.

Here are some crime prevention measures they recommended:

  • Look after your belongings at all times

  • Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you

  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to

    crowded places

  • Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of you

  • Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket

  • Dial "999" for urgent assistance

