Sim Ann attends Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland as Special Envoy of Prime Minister

For peace.

Seri Mazliana | June 16, 2024, 03:30 PM

Events

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development, Sim Ann, attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine on Jun. 15 and 16, 2024.

The summit, hosted by Switzerland, was held in the Bürgenstock resort.

Photo from MFA.

Sim had been appointed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jun. 4 as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the meeting.

In a press statement on Jun. 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the summit would function as a dialogue session.

The summit aims to facilitate discussion among world leaders and reach a common understanding of a possible framework towards a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" for Ukraine, based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

Key issues to be discussed include nuclear safety and security, food security, and the return of prisoners of war and children.

According to the Switzerland Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland had invited 160 delegations to participate, including various political and religious representatives from the United Nations, the European Union and also the Vatican.

Out of all invitees, 90 states agreed to take part. China and Russia did not participate.

Photo from Volodymyr Zelenskyy/X.

In his address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that "this gathering marks a significant step towards a just peace" and thanked world leaders who attended the summit.

He met the U.S. vice president Kamala Harris at the summit, among other world leaders.

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (left) poses with Special envoi of Prime minister Ann Sim (center) and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (right) during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland on Jun. 15. Photo from MFA.

Singapore called on Russia to cease hostilities and negotiate with Ukraine in good faith

MFA updated on Jun. 16 that Sim reaffirmed Singapore’s unwavering commitment to international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as our support for the territorial integrity, political independence, and sovereignty of all countries.

Photo from MFA.

Sim said in her address:

"The invasion of Ukraine violated these principles and posed an existential threat for all countries, including Singapore. These principles are vital for the security of all states, irrespective of size, which is why Singapore has unequivocally condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We are not taking sides, we are upholding principles."

Sim also expressed Singapore's grave concern over the potential risks to nuclear safety and security in relation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Sim reaffirmed Singapore’s support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General’s five basic principles for protecting the ZNPP and the IAEA’s seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security in an armed conflict.

Lastly, at the summit, Singapore also called on Russia to cease hostilities and negotiate with Ukraine in good faith, to seek a peaceful and lasting solution, based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

Top photos via Volodymyr Zelenskyy/X & Sim Ann/Facebook

