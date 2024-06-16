Driverless road sweepers to be put on trial on public roads in Marina coastal area by end-2024

Driverless road sweeper vehicles, operated by environmental service company Chye Thiam Maintenance Pte Ltd, are expected to be put on trial on public roads by end-2024.

Two road sweepers are likely to be deployed on roads in the Marina coastal area, reported The Straits Times (ST).

"No guarantee the pilot will succeed, but worth a try": Chee Hong Tat

Minister for Transport, Chee Hong Tat, said in a Facebook post on Jun. 12 that the company is partnering with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to explore the deployment of its autonomous sweepers by the end of 2024.

Chee said he had visited Chye Thiam Maintenance last week to learn more the company's efforts towards technological solutions.

The driverless road sweepers, which can be deployed round-the-clock, will be monitored remotely by a safety operator.

The operator will utilise cameras mounted around the vehicle to observe real-time visual feedback and situational awareness, ensuring safety.

The practice also aims to improve flexibility and efficiency in operations.

The use of such road sweepers aim to help cleaning companies meet manpower and business needs in the tight labour market.

On the trial's feasibility, Chee said: "There is no guarantee the pilot will succeed, but it is worth a try and I am confident this technology can help our cleaning companies to enhance their productivity."

Vehicles undergoing safety assessments before trial

The driverless road sweepers are currently undergoing assessments to ensure its safety prior to public testing, reported ST.

Chye Thiam Maintenance has sent two employees to China to carry out testings and attend trainings in partnership with its road sweepers’ manufacturer, WeRide.

According to LTA, all autonomous vehicles (AVs) such as the driverless road sweepers must undergo assessments at the CETRAN (Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of AVs-NTU) AV Test Centre, before they can go on roads.

The assessments have been developed by LTA and CETRAN, with input from the Traffic Police.

In response to Mothership queries, LTA said that during the initial stages of the pilot, each AV must also have a qualified safety operator onboard and the AVs can only switch to a remote safety operator when they have proven their capabilities through rigorous testing and assessments.

According to ST, one of Chye Thiam Maintenance's road sweepers is currently going through such tests.

These include simulations, closed-course testing and on-road testings to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

Speaking to ST, senior vice-president of operations at Chye Thiam Maintenance, Lim Jo Hann said that newer models of its road sweepers will come without steering wheels or side mirrors, if the vehicles prove their capabilities during the trial. The company also aims to have an operator to remotely monitor eight road sweepers.

The company has more than 20 mechanical road sweepers and over 200 diesel-powered vehicles in its current fleet.

It hopes to have a fully electric fleet in the long run.

Mothership has reached out to Chye Thiam Maintenance for comment.

Top photo via Chee Hong Tat/Facebook