Man, 23, dies after accident involving tour bus & motorcycle near Dhoby Ghaut

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | June 16, 2024, 12:11 PM

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist in Singapore died following an accident at a traffic junction near Dhoby Ghaut on Jun. 15.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 7:40pm.

It involved a tour bus and a motorcycle, and occurred at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road.

Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, including a 22-year-old female pillion who was conveyed conscious.

The male motorcyclist, who was conveyed to the hospital in a unconscious state, subsequently passed away.

A Mothership reader who was at the scene said that they heard a woman letting out a loud wail when the accident happened.

The reader, who was walking towards the traffic junction, later witnessed passersby stopping and taking turns to perform CPR and direct traffic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo by Mothership reader

