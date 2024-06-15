NParks protecting shores from being affected by oil spill with physical barriers

The National Parks Board (NParks) is deploying physical barriers, also called booms, to protect rocky shores at Labrador Nature Reserve from being further impacted by the oil spill.

In a Facebook post, the Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that members of NParks are also at the public beaches on the East Coast, West Coast, and Sentosa.

He added that they are "keeping a close watch" on the oil spill.

"Many people want to help, and we've received many messages of concern," Lee said.

He added that the agency will put a point of contact shortly for those interested to assist with the situation.

The point of contact will contact interested parties and help to coordinate.

Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to stay away from affected areas due to strong fumes.

Lee shared that while the oil slick has not hit West Coast Park yet, they decided to place booms in the canals that feed the mangrove as a precautionary measure.

Background

An oil spill has spread to the waters throughout all three of Sentosa's beaches after an accident between two ships near Pasir Panjar Terminal.

Pasir Panjang Terminal is slightly over 10km away from Siloso Beach.

The allision between the two ships, Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, occurred at about 2:20pm on Jun. 14.

Oil spillage around the sea waters of Palawan Beach was seen at about 9pm on the same day.

At 7am on Jun. 15, the spillage was observed in waters on all three of Sentosa's beaches.

Visitors to Sentosa will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities in and along the waters.

