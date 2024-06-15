Back

NParks protecting shores from being affected by oil spill with physical barriers

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said they are "keeping a close watch" on the oil spill.

Keyla Supharta | June 15, 2024, 05:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The National Parks Board (NParks) is deploying physical barriers, also called booms, to protect rocky shores at Labrador Nature Reserve from being further impacted by the oil spill.

In a Facebook post, the Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that members of NParks are also at the public beaches on the East Coast, West Coast, and Sentosa.

He added that they are "keeping a close watch" on the oil spill.

"Many people want to help, and we've received many messages of concern," Lee said.

He added that the agency will put a point of contact shortly for those interested to assist with the situation.

The point of contact will contact interested parties and help to coordinate.

Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to stay away from affected areas due to strong fumes.

Lee shared that while the oil slick has not hit West Coast Park yet, they decided to place booms in the canals that feed the mangrove as a precautionary measure.
 

Background

An oil spill has spread to the waters throughout all three of Sentosa's beaches after an accident between two ships near Pasir Panjar Terminal.

Pasir Panjang Terminal is slightly over 10km away from Siloso Beach.

@mothershipsg The allision was between Netherlands-flagged dredger, Vox Maxima, and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour. #sentosa #sgnews #oilspill ♬ Serious news(1220452) - Kids Sound

The allision between the two ships, Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, occurred at about 2:20pm on Jun. 14.

Oil spillage around the sea waters of Palawan Beach was seen at about 9pm on the same day.

At 7am on Jun. 15, the spillage was observed in waters on all three of Sentosa's beaches.

Visitors to Sentosa will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities in and along the waters.

Read more:

Top image via Desmond Lee/Facebook.

Over 30 cats from S'pore Turf Club need new homes by Oct. 7

The Singapore Turf Club site will be handed over in 2027, but its final race will take place this October.

June 15, 2024, 05:56 PM

2 men allegedly part of syndicate that scammed S'poreans of over S$34.1 million extradited from M'sia

The investigation, led by Singapore police, spanned multiple jurisdictions.

June 15, 2024, 05:30 PM

S'pore food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods might close down in Jun. 2024, looking for new venue

The enterprise is searching hard for a suitable space to relocate to.

June 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore teachers won't teach English in M'sian schools, will volunteer in disadvantaged areas instead: Anwar

Anwar rubbished social media claims as "wrong facts".

June 15, 2024, 03:11 PM

All 3 Sentosa beaches & Sentosa Cove affected by oil spill, residents helping with clean-up

Clean-up still underway.

June 15, 2024, 01:29 PM

2 men killed in JB after gunfire exchange with police

One of the suspects had 38 criminal records related to illicit drugs.

June 15, 2024, 01:21 PM

All 3 Sentosa beach waters closed for cleaning after oil spillage

Guests will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities.

June 15, 2024, 11:54 AM

4 men arrested for alleged rioting at Raffles Link on Jun. 14

Investigations are ongoing to locate the others involved.

June 15, 2024, 11:04 AM

Pasir Ris waffle store also sells viral coin pancakes with fillings like nian gao & hae bee hiam

Many options to choose from.

June 15, 2024, 10:33 AM

K Shanmugam: activist's view of ignoring law-breaking if done by young people will 'set bad precedent'

This approach is also "wrong" in principle, said Shanmugam.

June 15, 2024, 10:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.