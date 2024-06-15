4 men arrested for alleged rioting at Raffles Link on Jun. 14

Police were alerted to a riot taking place along Raffles Link at about 3:05am on Jun. 14.

Upon their arrival, two groups of people were seen shouting at each other, with at least five allegedly engaged in physical fights.

Despite warnings by the officers on-site, the groups remained "rowdy and non-compliant".

The situation was then de-escalated with the use of force, such as with police contact tactics and the use of the baton, with some of the men being arrested.

The four men will be charged in court today (Jun. 15) with the offence of rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, they can be sentenced to up to seven years in jail and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing to find the remaining assailants.

