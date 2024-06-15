Back

OCBC aiming to help 10,000 seniors with digital banking, scam awareness through carnivals, workshops

The bank will also partner with community centres to reach a wider group of elderly.

Seri Mazliana | June 15, 2024, 10:00 AM

OCBC is aiming to equip 10,000 senior citizens in Singapore with digital banking skills and scam prevention awareness by the end of 2024.

The bank aims to reach a category it calls "digitally shy" seniors — those who do not use much technology due to a lack of confidence, or who feel overwhelmed by the speed of changes.

In a media release on Jun. 15, the bank said it plans to reach its target number by conducting workshops at bank branches, as well as events such as mini carnivals and outreach activities at community centres and HDB pavilions.

Objective

The 2024 target is part of OCBC's expansion of its Digital Silvers Programme, which was launched in September 2022.

To date, 3,600 seniors have participated in the programme.

The programme aims to teach seniors to make QR payments, perform cardless cash withdrawals, and use anti-scam security features.

"These are three essential digital skills for today’s highly digitalised world," OCBC said.

Bringing the programme closer to seniors

When the programme was launched in September 2022, OCBC announced that one-to-one workshops conducted at various OCBC branches in the heartlands.

To reach the target of equipping 10,000 seniors, the programme has been expanded beyond in-branch workshops to include other events such as mini carnivals at community centres and Housing Board pavilions.

The bank said it has planned at least five such community events in 2024, with more than 600 seniors participating in the pilot versions of these events to date.

It also intends to make the programme more accessible and "less intimidating" by bringing the workshops to community spaces near the homes of seniors, as some may "cut themselves off" from banking because they do not know how to bank digitally, or do not wish to wait at bank branches.

To kick off the 2024 programme, OCBC organised a carnival held at Bishan Community Club on Jun. 15.

Activities include learning how to scan-and-pay at check-out counters simulating a provision shop, as well as matching games to familiarise with various types of scams.

Participants will also learn digital banking tips in fireside chats with representatives from OCBC and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

Fewer customers visiting bank branches after workshops

OCBC said it is confident that the expansion will yield good results.

It said there were noticeable changes in workshop participants' behaviour within 60 days.

Among past OCBC participants, the proportion of customers who physically went to a branch for basic banking needs dropped by 76 per cent.

PayNow transactions among this group also surged by 28 per cent.

None of the participants reported being a scam victim.

Available to other bank customers in many languages

OCBC has also expanded the programme to non-OCBC customers by creating a mirror of the OCBC Digital app to familiarise other bank users with the functions of a banking app.

It has also ensured that staff and volunteers speak a variety of languages, including Mandarin, Chinese dialects, and Malay, to provide personalised guidance at the workshops.

OCBC Head of Global Consumer Financial Services, Sunny Quek, said:

"We are changing things up with more interactive events, to interest those who may be discouraged about digital banking, even if they are not our customers. We need to do this fast. As we firmly embrace the digital wave, the Bank has made it its responsibility that no one gets left on shore."

Those interested in the programme may sign up on the OCBC website or at any OCBC branch.

Top photos via OCBC/Facebook

