Secondary 3 girl, 15, arrested by CNB in S'pore for suspected drug consumption

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 71 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide anti-drug operation from Jun. 10 to 14.

A total of about 555g of "Ice", 406g of heroin, 300 Erimin-5 tablets, a gramme of cannabis and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of about S$115,000.

The youngest person arrested was a 15-year-old secondary three girl who was arrested for suspected drug consumption.

Some of the areas covered in this operation included Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok and Toa Payoh.

Spouse & sibling trio arrested for drug offences

On Jun. 12, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 32 for suspected drug activities.

A trio of Singaporeans, a man aged 41, and two women, aged 33 and 44, were arrested within the unit.

The 41-year-old man is the husband of the 33-year-old woman and a sibling to the 44-year-old woman.

About 41g of "Ice" was recovered from within the bedroom of the man and 37g of "Ice" was recovered from within the bedroom of the older woman.

Prior to searching the unit, CNB officers had earlier escorted the man to the ground floor rubbish chute of the block for a search and recovered about 423g of "Ice" and 300 Erimin-5 tablets.

Large heroin seizure in Bedok North

On Jun. 13 morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 4 and arrested a 44-year-old Singaporean woman within the unit.

A search of the unit found a total of about 400g of heroin and 12g of "Ice".

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

