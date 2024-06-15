TikTok's 'Kudasai Girl' hosting another meet-&-greet in S'pore on Jun. 16

If you missed TikToker Devin Halbal's meet-and-greet session at Sentosa on Jun. 14 or simply would like to see her again, fret not.

The content creator, widely known as Hal Baddie or the "Kudasai Girl", shared on TikTok and Instagram that she will be hosting a final meet-and-greet session on Jun. 16 at 6pm.

In her Instagram post, she said: "Thank you to everyone who came. For those who couldn't meet me today, i hope you can make it on Sunday. LOVE YOU!!!"

The free event will be held at the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore, located at 100 Loewen Road.

Chicken rice "kudasai"

In her Jun. 14 meet-and-greet session at Palawan Green in Sentosa, fans swarmed, cheered and followed Halbal around, with many pampering her with gifts.

Based on her video, a few hundred people showed up.

At one point, she accidentally dropped her camera and selfie stick on the ground.

And in an Instagram story on Jun. 14, Halbal shared her appreciation for the Singapore local dish, chicken rice.

"Help I think I'm addicted to chicken rice," she wrote.

In a separate TikTok post on Jun. 13, she shared a clip of herself enjoying a plate of chicken rice.

"Chicken rice taste so nice. Chicken rice 'kudasaiiii'," she quipped.

