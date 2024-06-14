S'pore Poly alumni return to school for pre-wedding shoot, get cheers from juniors

A pair of Singapore Polytechnic (SP) alumni who returned to their old school for a pre-wedding shoot had their special moment made even sweeter when a group of juniors enthusiastically clapped and cheered them on.

The heartwarming moment was shared by TikTok user Denise (@denisealexis), on Jun. 7.

The clip has over 220,000 views, and has been shared over 1,200 times as of Jun. 14.

The clip

In the video, Denise and her fiancé, Shaun, were getting ready for a shot which involved them holding hands and running down a corridor in SP.

The corridor overlooked a seating area with a large number of SP students.

Noticing the shoot going on, the juniors began clapping and cheering raucously for the couple.

This made them break out in smiles, though Denise wrote that the attention made them slightly awkward.

"Everybody's cheering already! Whooo!" someone hyped up the couple from off-camera.

And on the next run, the cheering increased in volume as the couple made their way down the corridor.

Denise said in the video's caption that the moment was "truly the highlight" of their pre-wedding shoot at SP.

"Thank you juniors for making the shoot even more memorable," she added.

Was where they discovered passion for cheerleading

Denise told Mothership that she and Shaun were alumni from the faculty of engineering in SP, and had graduated in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

They were already dating when Denise enrolled, and Shaun chose to follow her to the school.

Denise said that SP was where they discovered their common interest in cheerleading.

So for their pre-wedding shoot, they thought it would be "cute" to come back to where they had spent so much of their time practising the sport.

One prominent venue for their shoot was the T11 block, where they used to train.

Here were some other shots they took in the school:

School pride indeed.

Top image from Denise