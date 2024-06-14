Babymetal performing in S'pore on Aug. 20, 2024 at Capitol Theatre

Babymetal will perform in Singapore on Aug. 20, 2024.

The Japanese “Kawaii Metal” band will play at the Capitol Theatre.

Known for their cutesy-angry image, as well as their numerous collaborations with artistes across continents, the genre-defying trio always put on high-energy performances with synchronised choreography to showcase the band's signature blend of J-pop and heavy metal.

The group was formed in 2010 and made its debut single "Doki Doki Morning" in 2011.

In 2013 Babymetal became the youngest artistes ever to perform at Loud Park heavy metal music festival in Japan.

Since 2014 they have been touring the globe, reaching Wembley Arena and the Tokyo Dome.

During this time they also opened for Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Metallica.

In 2019, Babymetal performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England, making them the first Japanese band to play on one of the festival's main stages.

In 2023, they sold out their North American, UK and European Union tours.

Known for hits such as "Gimme Chocolate!!", "Karate", and "Megitsune", Babymetal has gained a massive international following for their fusion of genres, arena anthems, and theatrical live shows.

Ticket prices

Tickets are priced at S$118 and S$158 and are available at Sistic.

The priority entry add-on is S$30.

Priority entry grants patrons early entry into the venue 30 minutes before general admission.

All tickets are on sale from Jun. 14 at 10am.

Children aged 12 and above must purchase a ticket for admission.

No admission for infant in arms and children aged below 12 years old.

