S'porean man, 26 & 9 locals injured in Thailand after his car collides with pickup truck

A 26-year-old male Singaporean driver and nine others were injured after an accident involving a car and a pickup truck in the Pattaya City of Chon Buri, Thailand, on Jun. 13.

According to Thailand newspaper The Pattaya News, the accident occurred at Jomtien Beach Road in the Bang Lamung District at 1:30am (Singapore time).

Driver wanted to change lanes

The Singaporean driver, identified as Zheng by local authorities, had reportedly lost control of his white Honda Civic car and crashed into the right side of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the same lane.

The truck, which was modified and had a roof installed, was ferrying government officials and village health volunteers from the Taphan Hin district back to their hotel in the Jomtien area, reported The Pattaya News.

Zheng and nine out of the 12 passengers suffered serious injuries.

Volunteer rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammasathan Rescue Radio Centre arrived to provide the casualties first aid.

All 10 people were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

