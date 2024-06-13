2 flats at Blk 82A Circuit Road sold for more than S$1 million upon hitting minimum occupancy period

Two four-room flats at Block 82A Circuit Road were sold for above S$1 million in June 2024, according to transaction data culled from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) website.

One unit was transacted for S$1,006,888, while the other was transacted for S$1,007,000.

Both units set a new record as the first four-room units in Geylang to break the S$1 million mark, according to 99.co, which reported on the cheaper of the two most expensive units.

Publicly available data showed that the two units are on a high floor between the 13th and 15th floor, with an area of 93 sq m or 1,001 sq ft.

The project reached its five-year minimum occupancy period (MOP) in June 2024.

The MOP is the period that the owner must live in the HDB flat before the unit can be sold on the open market.

The units available for sale at Block 82A Circuit Road are priced between S$700,000 and S$1.04 million.

The per square foot price is between S$854 and S$1,140.

The flats, which saw occupants move in after June 2019, are a four-minute walk to Macpherson MRT, which is 850m away, and a 1km distance from Paya Lebar MRT.

The schools nearby include St. Margaret’s Primary School, Cannossian Catholic Primary School, and Geylang Methodist primary and secondary schools.

Million dollar flats a minority

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted last September that million dollar flats made up less than 1 per cent of the HDB resale transactions registered from July 2015 to June 2023.

Among these buyers, the median age was 40 years old.

About 94 per cent of the buyers were Singapore citizens while about 6 per cent were permanent residents.

Top photo via Google Maps