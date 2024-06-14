Back

Policewoman in Indonesia burns policeman husband alive for gambling bonus away

He was handcuffed to a folding ladder before she poured gasoline all over his body and lit a match.

Keyla Supharta | June 14, 2024, 12:00 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 28-year-old female police officer in East Java, Indonesia, burned her husband to death after he nearly depleted his 13th-month salary on online gambling.

The husband, 27, was also a police officer and often spent their earnings on online gambling instead of supporting their three children, reported CNN Indonesia and Tempo.

Brought back plastic bottle containing gasoline

The arson attack started with an argument between the husband and wife on Saturday (Jun. 8).

Prior to the altercation, the wife, a brigadier in the East Java Police Fadhilatun Nikmah, brought back a plastic bottle containing gasoline to their house at a police dormitory.

She proceeded to send a photo of the plastic bottle containing gasoline and threatened her husband, Brigadier Rian Dwi Wicaksono, also of the East Java Police, that she would burn their children if he didn't return home.

Fadhilatun then asked her babysitter to take her three young children to play outside. Her two smallest children are twins who are only four months old.

Handcuffed to folding ladder, poured gasoline

Rian returned home shortly after.

Fadhilatun proceeded to ask about how he used his 13th-month bonus salary as there was only 800,000 rupiah (S$66.53) left.

At the beginning of the month, Rian received his 13th month's salary from the government, amounting to 2.8 million rupiah (S$232.86).

He reportedly used the money on online gambling.

During the argument, Fadhilatun handcuffed Rian to a folding ladder in the garage and poured gasoline all over her husband's body.

She then lit a match and burned her husband alive.

Screamed for help, tried to leave garage

The fire quickly spread on Rian's body.

He screamed for help and tried to leave the garage but was unable to as it was blocked by a car, and his hand was handcuffed to the folding ladder.

A neighbour who heard his scream immediately went into the garage and helped to put out the fire.

An ambulance then arrived to give Rian first aid.

At the same time, the incident was also reported to the police leadership.

96 per cent burn

Rian reportedly suffered a 96 per cent burn and was immediately rushed to a general hospital in East Java.

He underwent intensive treatment and reportedly regained consciousness but ultimately couldn't be saved.

He was declared dead on Sunday (Jun. 9) at 12:55pm.

Detained, children receiving psychological assistance

Fadhilatun is currently being detained in an Integrated Service Centre, said the Head of Public Relations of the East Java Regional Police Dirmanto, as reported by Detik.

According to Dirmanto, there were several considerations for not detaining Fadhilatun in detention. This includes having three young toddlers.

"The suspect has three children under five who must be looked after, [and there are] special rights for children in accordance to the law."

Meanwhile, Fadhilatun's three young children would receive psychological assistance, according to Detik.

Top image via @liputannetindo/X and @undercover_net7/X

Babymetal performing in S'pore on Aug. 20, 2024 at Capitol Theatre

Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!!!

June 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

2 S'poreans, charged with trafficking 58.6kg of ecstasy in M'sia, handed over to CNB for drug offences in S'pore

They were immediately arrested upon returning to Singapore.

June 14, 2024, 12:39 PM

Jay Park rounds up Waterbomb S'pore K-pop & K-hip hop lineup

Final artiste.

June 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

Man beats & stabs wife to death in front of 12-year-old daughter in Ipoh, M'sia

Their 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, called her relatives for help.

June 14, 2024, 11:11 AM

Ex-MFA staff, 55, who filmed boy & others in Japan's public baths, fined nearly S$2,600

MFA said they respect the decision made by the Japanese authorities.

June 14, 2024, 09:14 AM

S'pore man, 66, arrested for allegedly burning 5 bicycles along Dakota HDB corridor

He ended up in hospital after the fire.

June 14, 2024, 08:47 AM

Govt SMSes to use single sender ID 'gov.sg' from Jul. 1 to prevent scams

Communications about National Service matters and emergency services will still have their own unique sender IDs.

June 14, 2024, 08:29 AM

Indonesian horror movie, 'Vina: Before 7 Days', based on story of rape, murder & possession in 2016, leads to arrest in real life

The movie is now showing in Singapore.

June 14, 2024, 03:47 AM

S'porean man, 26 & 9 locals injured in Thailand after his car collides with pickup truck

Police investigations are ongoing.

June 13, 2024, 11:44 PM

2 flats at Blk 82A Circuit Road sold for more than S$1 million upon hitting minimum occupancy period

Good location.

June 13, 2024, 09:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.