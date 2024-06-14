Jay Park rounds up Waterbomb S'pore K-pop & K-hip hop lineup

Jay Park has been confirmed as the final Korean artiste to be performing at the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore.
He rounds up the list of K-pop and K-hip hop acts at the festival, and is slated to perform on Aug. 24.
Each artiste will only perform on one of the two festival days.
Here is the full list of Korean artistes who will be performing on each day:
Aug. 24
- Jay Park
- Rain
- 2NE1's Sandara Park
- Jessi
- VIVIZ
- Kwon Eunbi
- Kid Milli
Aug. 25
- 2NE1's CL
- Got7's BamBam
- Chungha
- Loco
- BIBI
- BEBE
Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.
