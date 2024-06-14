Back

Man beats & stabs wife to death in front of 12-year-old daughter in Ipoh, M'sia

Their 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, called her relatives for help.

Keyla Supharta | June 14, 2024, 11:11 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in Malaysia was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by her husband in front of their 12-year-old daughter, Malaysian media Free Malaysia Today and Sin Chew Daily reported.

Fatally stabbed with a knife

The incident took place at their house in Ipoh on Jun. 12, 2024, at 8:30am.

The family had returned home after having breakfast when the couple broke into an argument.

The husband, 56, allegedly then beat and threw various objects at his wife during the argument before fatally stabbing her with a knife.

Their 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, called her relatives for help.

The family’s neighbour also quickly called the police.

The family’s relatives said this was not the first time that the husband had assaulted his wife, and he had a history of domestic violence.

Incident being investigated

At about 11am, police officers could be seen carrying the woman’s body into a truck.

At 12:33pm on the same day, the 56-year-old husband was taken to the location of the incident to reenact the crime at the scene, reported Sin Chew.

He stayed at the scene for about 10 minutes before being taken away by the police.

Perak Police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the incident is being investigated and the Ipoh police will release a statement in due course.

Top image via Sin Chew.

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints for Hari Raya Haji long weekend, over 510,000 travellers cleared on Jun. 13

Ready for the long weekend.

June 14, 2024, 02:47 PM

ICA finds 2 vacuum-sealed packets of cannabis in parcel sent from overseas

The parcel was falsely declared as a travel case.

June 14, 2024, 02:44 PM

HDB launching S$300 per month PPHS voucher for those renting while waiting for BTOs on Jul. 1

For those renting on the open market.

June 14, 2024, 02:27 PM

Babymetal performing in S'pore on Aug. 20, 2024 at Capitol Theatre

Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!!!

June 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

2 S'poreans, charged with trafficking 58.6kg of ecstasy in M'sia, handed over to CNB for drug offences in S'pore

They were immediately arrested upon returning to Singapore.

June 14, 2024, 12:39 PM

Jay Park rounds up Waterbomb S'pore K-pop & K-hip hop lineup

Final artiste.

June 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

Ex-MFA staff, 55, who filmed boy & others in Japan's public baths, fined nearly S$2,600

MFA said they respect the decision made by the Japanese authorities.

June 14, 2024, 09:14 AM

S'pore man, 66, arrested for allegedly burning 5 bicycles along Dakota HDB corridor

He ended up in hospital after the fire.

June 14, 2024, 08:47 AM

Govt SMSes to use single sender ID 'gov.sg' from Jul. 1 to prevent scams

Communications about National Service matters and emergency services will still have their own unique sender IDs.

June 14, 2024, 08:29 AM

Indonesian horror movie, 'Vina: Before 7 Days', based on story of rape, murder & possession in 2016, leads to arrest in real life

The movie is now showing in Singapore.

June 14, 2024, 03:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.