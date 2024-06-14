Man beats & stabs wife to death in front of 12-year-old daughter in Ipoh, M'sia

A woman in Malaysia was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by her husband in front of their 12-year-old daughter, Malaysian media Free Malaysia Today and Sin Chew Daily reported.

Fatally stabbed with a knife

The incident took place at their house in Ipoh on Jun. 12, 2024, at 8:30am.

The family had returned home after having breakfast when the couple broke into an argument.

The husband, 56, allegedly then beat and threw various objects at his wife during the argument before fatally stabbing her with a knife.

Their 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, called her relatives for help.

The family’s neighbour also quickly called the police.

The family’s relatives said this was not the first time that the husband had assaulted his wife, and he had a history of domestic violence.

Incident being investigated

At about 11am, police officers could be seen carrying the woman’s body into a truck.

At 12:33pm on the same day, the 56-year-old husband was taken to the location of the incident to reenact the crime at the scene, reported Sin Chew.

He stayed at the scene for about 10 minutes before being taken away by the police.

Perak Police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the incident is being investigated and the Ipoh police will release a statement in due course.

Top image via Sin Chew.