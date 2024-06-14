Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints for Hari Raya Haji long weekend, over 510,000 travellers cleared on Jun. 13

More than 510,000 travellers were cleared via Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints on Jun. 13, ahead of the Hari Raya Haji long weekend.

Heavy traffic is predicted to continue at both Singapore land checkpoints over the holiday break, said Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Jun. 14.

ICA advised travellers using the land checkpoints during this period to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

It also sought travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers when using the land checkpoints.

On Mar. 28, nearly 510,000 travellers cleared through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints ahead of the Good Friday long weekend, breaking the record for the highest number of travellers using the land checkpoints in a single day.

ICA previously said it expects very heavy traffic at both checkpoints during the entire school holiday period from May 21 to Jun. 23, 2024.

