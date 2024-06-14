Back

Takashimaya Food Fiesta has chocolate-covered strawberries & mala cheesy ham mochi doughnuts

Now till Jul. 1.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 14, 2024, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you happen to be in town, you might want to make your way down to Takashimaya.

The Food Fiesta 2024 is happening at Takashimaya Square, located at basement two of Ngee Ann City.

With the theme of "Shop, Eat, Play", visitors to the fair can expect a variety of street food, snacks, and products from various countries such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The event is now on till Jul. 1, 2024.

Flavour explosion

If you're missing the flavours of your last trip to South Korea, Japan, or Taiwan, the Food Fiesta has you covered.

Here's what we tried:

Plain Jack Burger (S$13)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Chicken Drumlet (S$9 for 4 pieces)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hot Ebi Tempura Soba (S$12)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Chocolate Strawberries On Tap (from S$13)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Apple Pie (S$4.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Mochi doughnuts (Assorted flavours, S$6 each)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

We had the Matcha Strawberry, Pocky Strawberry, and the Mala Cheesy Ham.

The stall also sells brownies.

Freshly Baked Sun Cake (S$19.90 for 6 pieces)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

No Time Collagen (S$15.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

With a takeaway hotpot concept, the stall has other soup bases such as mala soup, dry mala and tomato available.

There's also a mini-sized option for S$9.80.

Charcuterie Cone (S$16.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This Charcuterie Cone from Wanderlust Café consists of a variety of cheeses such as:

  • Applewood Smoked Cheddar

  • Lapis Cheese

  • Truffle Gouda

  • Tomato, Blueberries, and Mozzarella Balls

  • Tete De Moine Rosette

There were also accompaniments such as chorizo and olive, breadsticks and crackers, chocolate love letters, apricots, cranberries, and walnuts.

Food Fiesta 2024

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, basement two, Singapore 238873

When: Now till Jul. 1, 2024

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Food Fiesta 2024

Top photos by Celeste Ng

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.