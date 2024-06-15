Back

All 3 Sentosa beach waters closed for cleaning after oil spillage

Guests will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities.

Tharun Suresh | June 15, 2024, 11:54 AM

The waters at Sentosa's Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches are currently undergoing beach cleaning works due to instances of oil spillage being observed, Sentosa announced in a Facebook post on Jun. 15.

Sentosa added that guests will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities in and along the waters.

Oil spill cleanup near Pasir Panjang Terminal

The Marine and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Jun. 14 that a moving ship ran into a stationary one near Pasir Panjang Terminal on Jun. 14.

The allision was between Netherlands-flagged dredger, Vox Maxima, and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, and occurred at about 2:20pm on Jun. 14.

Pasir Panjang Terminal is slightly over 10km away from Siloso Beach.

The allision led to some oil from a damaged cargo tank on board Marine Honour spilling into the water.

The oil tank has since been isolated, and the spill contained, according to MPA.

MPA, port operator PSA and the bunker vessel company have activated oil spill response craft to the location, and the clean-up operation is in progress.

