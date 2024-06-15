I do a lot at a Shell petrol station, such as pump petrol, get a car wash, buy food & save money

Gone are the days where you have to head to multiple places just to get multiple things done.

As a typical time-starved person in Singapore, I save time by trying to do everything all at once, such as pumping petrol, shopping for groceries and washing my car – at the same time.

In keeping with the ethos of preaching what I practise, here’s an effective method of streamlining and doing the most in the shortest possible time.

Hear me out.

1. Pump petrol quickly

There are more than one million vehicles in Singapore, but the reasons we end up at the petrol station to fuel up are few.

Either you are running out of petrol while on the road, or you head back to the petrol station closest to your home before calling it a day.

As Shell petrol stations are located conveniently islandwide, there is a good chance you can find one near where you live.

Such as this one in Sengkang:

With Shell SmartPay - which allows me the option to self-service, refuelling is fuss-free, especially when I can pay with the tap of my phone.

But more on that later.

2. Eat on the go

All Shell stations have Shell Select, which stock Shell’s own food and drink offerings.

If driving makes you hungry, this means that a quick bite or a meal can be had while making a pit stop to get your vehicle refuelled.

And it is not cold, off-the-shelf food you can find at Shell stations.

There are also ready-to-eat meals, such as Hong Kong Black Pepper Beef with Rice, or Chicken Ham & Mushroom Mac & Cheese, as well as made-on-the-spot drinks.

And freshly-made waffles.

Need a caffeine or sugar boost?

Shell Cafe’s got your back.

Those who need fuel for breakfast will also be able to find fresh bakes and an assortment of pastries.

3. Shop for groceries

Satisfying your peckishness aside, Shell Select is also well-stocked for a grocery run.

Motorists who enjoy being spoiled for choice can find a wide selection of snacks, such as chips and drinks, on offer.

Need something else for supper without stepping out of the house?

The shelves at Shell are stocked with an array of cup noodles for those who need a quick fix at home.

Got friends over? Need some ice cream or alcohol?

Shell has got you covered as well.

4. Wash your car

And what’s a pit stop without getting your vehicle cleaned as well?

There are currently 21 locations that Shell Car Wash is available at, three of which operate 24 hours.

You can ensure a thorough cleaning process, as personnel are trained to provide the best car care treatment.

Each car wash only takes about 15 minutes, and you can be sure to get your vehicle back looking like new without even lifting a finger.

5. Service your car

Hear a weird sound coming out of your car’s bonnet?

Is something feeling not right while driving?

Making a stop at a workshop can be time consuming, inconvenient, and a bit of a guessing game because mechanics can sometimes suggest checks or replacements that might not be necessary.

But it does not have to be this way as it is possible to avoid additional costs.

At Shell Autoserv, all motorists can get their vehicles serviced by professionals using the specially formulated Shell Helix Power or Shell Helix Ultra engine oils.

With packages that range from S$88 to S$128 a session, motorists will have peace of mind as each servicing comprises a 36-point service check.

Getting my car serviced every six months or 10,000km ensures fewer maintenance issues and down times in the future.

6. Make payment quickly and get rewarded

To get in and out of the station quickly during refuelling, I downloaded the Shell Asia App, signed up for Shell’s GO+ membership, and paid via Shell SmartPay to make payment quickly and earn reward points literally on the go.

The benefits of Shell SmartPay are obvious.

As a contactless digital payment feature available within the Shell Asia App, motorists can skip the queue and pay at the pump, without leaving your vehicle, to save time and effort.

Moreover, an additional 3 per cent upfront discount will be automatically applied when paying with a UOB Card via Shell SmartPay, as part of the ongoing UOB Cards x Shell SmartPay Promotion running from now till Dec. 31, 2024.

For those who have yet to sign up for Shell GO+, you should be enticed by the welcome offers for first-timers. They include:

Up to 10 per cent off on Shell fuels with a minimum of S$20 spend

10 per cent off on Deli by Shell and Shell Car Care products

100 bonus welcome points

Free sign-up gift with a minimum spend on fuel (while stocks last)

Shell GO+ lets you earn points and rewards when you spend at Shell. How it works is pretty simple.

Shell Fuels: Earn 1.2 points with every litre of Shell V-Power and 1 point with every litre of other Shell Fuels

Earn 1.2 points with every litre of Shell V-Power and 1 point with every litre of other Shell Fuels Shell Select: Earn 1 point with every S$5 net spend in store, excluding selected service items

Earn 1 point with every S$5 net spend in store, excluding selected service items Shell Autoserv: Earn points when I purchase Shell Helix Ultra service packages

Earn points when I purchase Shell Helix Ultra service packages Shell Car Wash: Earn 1 point with every S$1 spent

Accumulating Shell GO+ points can also help to offset costs of fuel and purchases at Shell stations:

150 points: S$5 Shell Fuels Coupon or S$5 Shell Select Vouchers

280 points: Shell Car Wash

300 points: S$10 Shell Fuels Coupon or S$10 Shell Select Voucher

1,100 points: S$40 Shell Fuels Coupon

Sign up for Shell GO+ via the Shell Asia app—get it on the Apple App store or Android Play Store.

For existing Shell GO+ members, spread the joy and share your Shell GO+ referral code to get 150 Shell GO+ points for each qualified referral.

To top it all off, this is perhaps the part all motorists will keep an eye out for all the time: Fuel discounts.

By making an average of S$100 payment for fuel each time through the Shell SmartPay coupled with the UOB One card, I can save approximately S$24, on top of accumulating points for Shell Fuels Coupon.

S$24 is more than five cups of coffee at Shell Select.

Money saved is money earned.

Cardholders of selected credit cards, such as UOB, Citibank, and HSBC, listen up, because here are the available discounts.

UOB

Motorists can get up to 24 per cent fuel savings with the UOB Cards x Shell SmartPay promotion.

Till Dec. 31, 2024, you can enjoy an additional 3 per cent upfront discount when you pay with your UOB card via Shell SmartPay.

Additional upfront discount is automatically applied at checkout, and no offer code is needed to enjoy the discount.

All UOB Cards are eligible for the promotion, including, but not limited to UOB One Credit Card, UOB Reserve Card, as well as all other UOB credit and debit cards.

Citibank

Motorists get up to 20.88 per cent fuel savings with the Citi Cards at Shell.

With the Citi Cash Back Card, motorists can enjoy 14 per cent discount upfront, and if applicable, up to 8 per cent cashback at Shell.

Other Citi Credit Cards can enjoy the 14 per cent upfront discount as well.

HSBC

For a limited time only, until Jun. 30, 2024, 11:59pm, HSBC credit cardholders will also get to save more.

Get an upsized fuel savings of up to 22.10 per cent when refueling Shell V-Power or Shell FuelSave 98.

Holders of the HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card will receive a 17 per cent upfront discount, with an additional 1 per cent upfront discount, as well as a cash rebate of 5 per cent.

Motorists who refuel with Shell FuelSave 95 or Shell FuelSave Diesel will also get to enjoy an upsized fuel savings of up to 21.15 per cent.

The 21.15 per cent fuel savings is calculated based on 14 per cent upfront discount, with an additional 3 per cent upsized instant discount, and a cash rebate of 5 per cent.

Additional 3 per cent upfront discount will be automatically applied when you pay with your UOB card via Shell SmartPay.

No promotion or offer code is needed to enjoy the discount.

Credit cards to use include UOB One Credit Card, UOB Reserve Card, as well as all other UOB credit and debit cards.

Now, that was quite a mouthful.

Check out the terms and conditions here

This sponsored article has made the writer realise that there are more than a few ways to save money at a petrol station.

All photos by Mothership unless otherwise stated.