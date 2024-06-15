2 men killed in JB after gunfire exchange with police

Two male suspects in Malaysia were killed after a gunfire exchange with police in Johor Bahru on Jun. 14.

The two individuals were reportedly high on the wanted list, reported the Malay Mail.

The incident occurred along Jalan Abad in Century Garden, Johor Bahru.

According to Johor police chief M. Kumar, the police received a report at 5:04pm, during which the two male suspects lost their lives while travelling in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Exchanged fire

The incident transpired after a joint federal-state police Criminal Investigation (CID) team, consisting of teams from the Organised Crime Investigation and Serious Crimes division, were tracking the suspects who were acting suspiciously in a Toyota Estima.

When the suspects realised they were being tailed, they sped away while firing several shots at the police vehicle behind them.

The police responded by returning fire at the suspects' vehicle until the "situation was brought under control", Malay Mail quoted Kumar as saying.

Footage showing the aftermath of the incident quickly circulated on social media.

Pistols, substances found inside vehicle

Police later found the two suspects dead inside their vehicl.

Two pistols were recovered from the suspects.

Several types of substances, believed to be illicit drugs, were also found inside the vehicle.

One of the men was identified as a 42-year-old with 38 criminal records related to illicit drugs.

The identity of the other man is still under investigation as he did not have any form of identification.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Top image via Community Roda Johor - CRJ/Facebook