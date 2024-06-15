S'pore teachers won't teach English in M'sian schools, will volunteer in disadvantaged areas instead: Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim has clarified that Malaysia is not inviting Singaporean teachers to teach English in Malaysian schools, but is asking them to volunteer in disadvantaged areas.

Anwar was speaking at a Malaysian Public Service Department event in Putrajaya on Jun. 14.

He also revealed other aspects of the discussions he had with PM Wong, including discussions about the Johor economic zone, as well as investment and trade initiatives.

Wrong facts

According to the New Straits Times, Anwar clarified on Jun. 14 that his government is not considering hiring Singaporean teachers.

Anwar dismissed rumours on social media which he said had “the wrong facts”.

Anwar said he and PM Wong had discussed a possible scheme where teachers from Singapore would assist and volunteer in rural areas in Sabah and Sarah to teach English.

The Malay Mail quoted Anwar as saying Bahasa Malaysia was the language of instruction and the official language in Malaysia.

But the Malaysian government also wants to "emphasise English", and therefore Anwar asked PM Wong if there was a way for Singapore to help.

The Malay Mail reported a slightly different version of the scheme, saying Anwar had discussed with PM Wong a possible aid scheme, or appointment of volunteers, paid for by the Singaporean government, to teach English in poor urban and rural areas.

Anwar added that his goal was to build a good rapport with neighbouring countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia; and that the proposed scheme was a way to build good relations.

Introductory visit

On Jun. 11 and 12, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had made his introductory visit to Malaysia, as well as Brunei.

During the joint press conference, Anwar said the two PMs had spoken about sending Singaporean teachers to Malaysia to teach English and other subjects in many regions in the country.

“We did discuss the possibility of Singapore considering my humble submission of sending teachers to teach English or some other subjects to many regions in the country… and I am extremely pleased that prime minister Lawrence is prepared to positively [respond to] this.”

Retirees

However, since then, the statement has attracted some criticism on social media, where speculation had been that Malaysia was about to hire Singaporean teachers to teach in Malaysian schools.

Former minister Rafidah Aziz had responded to the initial announcement with a Facebook post on Jun. 13, where she wrote that while there was nothing wrong in cooperating with another country like Singapore, she criticised the viability of the scheme.

She cited numerous concerns, such as the Singaporean teachers having to be paid in Singapore dollars, which would cost three and a half times more due to the exchange rate.

She instead suggested getting retired Malaysian teachers with English teaching experience and proficiency, as well as tapping such teachers to revise Malaysian teachers’ training syllabus to include English competency.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook