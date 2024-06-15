All 3 Sentosa beaches & Sentosa Cove affected by oil spill, residents helping with clean-up

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has confirmed that an oil spill has spread to waters throughout all three of its beaches after an accident between two ships near Pasir Panjang Terminal.

In a statement to Mothership, SDC shared that they were alerted to the allision between the two vessels by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Jun. 14. The incident resulted in oil from a damaged cargo tank spilling into the water.

Oil spillage around the sea waters of Palawan Beach was observed at about 9pm on the same day.

The SDC added that the spread has now been observed in waters on all three of its beaches since 7am on Jun. 15 — Palawan, Siloso and Tanjong — along with Sentosa Cove, which includes an upscale residential area.

Since then, they have stopped all beach activities in and along the waters of the beaches, and the SDC, along with the MPA and relevant authorities are in the midst of a clean-up.

SDC said:

"Our priority is to minimise the impact on our waters and surrounding wildlife. Residents in Sentosa Cove have also volunteered in helping with clean-up operations."

The MPA stated in a separate statement that 16 oil response craft have been deployed to spray oil dispersants and collect oil slicks from the water surface.

Top photos from Afrizeki Jeki's Facebook & Sentosa