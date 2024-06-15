Back

Pasir Ris waffle store also sells viral coin pancakes with fillings like nian gao & hae bee hiam

Many options to choose from.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 15, 2024, 10:33 AM

Events

If you've always wanted to try the viral coin pancake, there's one more place for you to consider: Waffle Aunty.

Located at Elias Mall over in Pasir Ris, Waffle Aunty also sells smiling egglettes and waffles.

The stall is operated singlehandedly by owner Cynthia Chua, who used to be a Human Resources (HR) employee.

Chua used to run Waffle Aunty as a home-based business but has now shifted to having a brick-and-mortar shop.

Here's the full menu:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Waffle Aunty also does has special flavours from time to time. When Mothership visited, the special flavour of the day was Maple Custard.

Fun fact: the Nian Gao (sweet rice cake) and Hae Bee Hiam (dry spicy sambal with dried shrimp) are handmade by Chua.

Here's what we tried:

Huat Cake (S$5)

With the Chinese word for "huat" imprinted on each pancake, it is no wonder why the pancake is referred to as the Huat Cake.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne

Photo by Livia Soh.

We tried the Cheese, Nian Gao, Taro, and Choco Banana flavours.

We especially liked the Nian Gao and Cheese for the chewy textures.

Smiling Egglettes (from S$1.50)

We got the box of six egglettes and they were served to us similar to how eggs are sold in a tray.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

For the egglettes, we tried the Cheese, Hae Bee Hiam, Black Sesame, Peanut, Chocolate, and Maple Custard flavours.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Waffle Aunty also does live stations, in case you want to bring the cuteness to your next event.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waffle Aunty (@waffleaunty)

Details

Address: Elias Mall, 625 Elias Road, #01-314, Singapore 510625

Opening hours: Fridays - Wednesdays, 9am to 7pm

Waffle Aunty will be closed on days there are live stations, or if the food sells out early.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne & Livia Soh

