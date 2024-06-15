Back

PM Wong makes first of many visits to 'engage & listen' to S'poreans at community event in Tampines

He clarified that the visits are "not tied to a political calendar".

Tharun Suresh | June 15, 2024, 06:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong attended the Tampines Learning Festival 2024 at Tampines East Community Center on Jun. 15, marking the first of many "listening visits" he will be making to spend time on the ground and connect with Singaporeans.

PM Wong assumed his new office on May 15.

He walked around various booths set up by agencies such as the Singapore Police Force, Traffic Police and Sparkletots, and also interacted with and took photos with the various attendees.

pmwongwalkingtheground PM Wong touring booths at the event in Tampines. Photo by Keyla Supharta.

PM Wong then spoke with reporters after the event about how he plans on making more such visits around the country to engage directly with Singaporeans.

"Today’s visit to Tampines is really the start of constituency visits which I will be making over the coming months," he said.

Engaging and listening to Singaporeans

PM Wong explained that the purpose of the "listening visits" was to gather feedback and listen to Singaporeans.

He expressed:

"[If] you have feedback on policies and ideas on making your neighbourhood better I would like to hear these ideas from you and listen to you directly.

If you have ground up initiatives and projects to advance, I too would like to hear from you and we want to support you, cooperate, collaborate, and work together."

PM Wong also explained that the government has been regularly making ministerial and PM visits to constituencies in the past and throughout the year and that the visits are "not tied to a political calendar".

The only difference, he clarified, was that as a new PM, he felt he needed to "make the extra effort to spend more time on the ground".

"I will try to cover as many [constituencies] as I can, and as I said, I think it is important for me to do so to be able to engage and interact with Singaporeans directly, and also for Singaporeans to get a better sense of who I am as their new prime minister, and that is what I hope to achieve in the coming months," he elaborated.

Organic community interactions

PM Wong also shared that he is participating in a dialogue session with grassroots leaders, community volunteers and various organisations after the event.

The session would touch on a "whole range of issues" concerning "families, parents and children", but also "green issues", PM Wong said.

PM Wong said that he hopes to have similar engagements at future visits across the different constituencies as well.

At the same time, PM Wong explained that he would try to keep the engagements "organic" and spontaneous.

"I may visit a market, I may visit a hawker centre, I may engage different groups, I may make use of existing events that are already being organised in the constituency, like this Learning Festival here in Tampines. But we will also try to engage and curate dialogue sessions with different stakeholders so that we can have deeper conversations with one another," he enthused.

Life as a new PM

PM Wong also shared briefly about how his life has changed since becoming PM.

PM Wong explained that since becoming PM, he has had "more work, more stress, and less privacy," but added that he "will do [his] best to adapt and adjust to these new realities."

"Now, somehow, even when I put on a cap and even with a mask, people can recognise me and there are security everywhere, so I suppose they know that someone is around so that makes a difference."

Top photo by Zaki Azmi

Body of S'porean woman found in Ho Chi Minh City luxury condominium unit

Investigations are ongoing.

June 15, 2024, 10:59 PM

Parts of East Coast Park & Labrador Nature Reserve closed for oil spill clean-up

Update.

June 15, 2024, 08:02 PM

Over 30 cats from S'pore Turf Club need new homes by Oct. 7

The Singapore Turf Club site will be handed over in 2027, but its final race will take place this October.

June 15, 2024, 05:56 PM

2 men allegedly part of syndicate that scammed S'poreans of over S$34.1 million extradited from M'sia

The investigation, led by Singapore police, spanned multiple jurisdictions.

June 15, 2024, 05:30 PM

NParks protecting shores from being affected by oil spill with physical barriers

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said they are "keeping a close watch" on the oil spill.

June 15, 2024, 05:20 PM

S'pore food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods might close down in Jun. 2024, looking for new venue

The enterprise is searching hard for a suitable space to relocate to.

June 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore teachers won't teach English in M'sian schools, will volunteer in disadvantaged areas instead: Anwar

Anwar rubbished social media claims as "wrong facts".

June 15, 2024, 03:11 PM

All 3 Sentosa beaches & Sentosa Cove affected by oil spill, residents helping with clean-up

Clean-up still underway.

June 15, 2024, 01:29 PM

2 men killed in JB after gunfire exchange with police

One of the suspects had 38 criminal records related to illicit drugs.

June 15, 2024, 01:21 PM

All 3 Sentosa beach waters closed for cleaning after oil spillage

Guests will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities.

June 15, 2024, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.