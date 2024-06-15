Back

Body of S'porean woman found in Ho Chi Minh City luxury condominium unit

Investigations are ongoing.

Tan Min-Wei | June 15, 2024, 10:59 PM

The body of a Singaporean woman was found in a Ho Chi Minh City condominium on the afternoon of Jun. 13.

Last seen on Jan. 31

According to Vietnamese news outlet Tuoi Tre News, the management of The Goldview Luxury Condominium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, received a report at 3:15pm on Jun. 13 that an apartment owner had found a dead body in a unit they owned.

The management reported the case to local police, whereupon they came to investigate the scene and collect evidence.

The deceased woman was identified as a Singaporean, although her identity has not been made known.

Another Vietnamese media outlet, VN Express, described the condition of the woman's body as "desiccated", indicating that it might have been some time since her death.

Initial investigations showed that the owner had not been renting out the apartment.

It also showed that the last time the apartment's elevator access card was used was at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024.

The woman was also reportedly last seen on Jan. 31.

MFA's response

In a statement to Mothership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated that the Singapore Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City has been in contact with the local authorities regarding the case, and are providing consular assistance and support to the family.

They continued: "We express our deepest condolences to the family. MFA is unable to comment further on the case as investigations are ongoing."

Investigations

Both local investigators and municipal police are working together to identify the deceased woman’s details, as well as the cause of death.

The Goldview Condominium is a set of luxury suites overlooking the Ben Nghe River, in an up-and-coming part of Ho Chi Minh City.

Top image via Danny Lines/Unsplash & Google Maps

