Parts of East Coast Park & Labrador Nature Reserve closed for oil spill clean-up

Update.

Lee Wei Lin | June 15, 2024, 08:02 PM

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA) and National Parks Board (NParks) shared in a joint statement on Jun. 15 that more beaches will be closed to facilitate clean-up efforts, following an oil spill which has affected Singapore waters.

Clean-up continues

MPA shared that due to tidal currents, shorelines along Sentosa, Labrador Nature Reserve, Southern Islands, Marina South Pier, and East Coast Park have been affected.

While there are no signs of oil slick within Sister’s Islands Marine Park, oil sheen was observed in the surrounding waters.

As part of clean-up efforts, the following areas will be closed until further notice:

  • Beachfront at East Coast Park: Area B to H

  • Labrador Nature Reserve: jetty and rocky shore

  • Sentosa: Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso Beach remain open to the public, but sea activities and swimming are not allowed

Eateries, tracks, fields, and cycling paths remain open.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the affected areas.

NEA is also monitoring the water quality at other beaches.

Oil spill from vessel contained

MPA also confirmed that the oil spill from the vessel has been contained, and there has been no further oil spill since last evening (Jun. 14).

Members of the public who encounter any oil-slicked animals can contact the 24-hour hotline of the Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee added in a Facebook post that there is now a form for the public to indicate their interest, should they want to volunteer to help with the clean-up.

Those who register will be contacted if they require help.

An MPA-led Emergency Operation Centre has been set up with the key agencies represented to coordinate efforts, which involve multiple agencies.

MPA will also conduct an investigation into the incident.

Top photos by Mothership readers

