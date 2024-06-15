Back

Over 30 cats from S'pore Turf Club need new homes by Oct. 7

The Singapore Turf Club site will be handed over in 2027, but its final race will take place this October.

Tan Min-Wei | June 15, 2024, 05:56 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Over 30 cats from the Singapore Turf Club's stables are looking for new homes ahead of the closure of the stables.

Herding cats

The Instagram account @kranjicats is trying to find homes for about 30 cats of varying colours, temperaments, and ages, although all adorable.

Some like the nine year old "well tamed loaf of bread" Missy, who is what some might rudely refer to as "Chonky".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kranji Cats (@kranjicats)

Screenshot via @kranjicats/Instagram

Or the tiny Kopi, who is about a year old, as is a "little shy" but playful.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kranji Cats (@kranjicats)

Screenshot via @kranjicats/Instagram

Some of the cats have deep relationships with other cats, requiring them to be rehomed together.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kranji Cats (@kranjicats)

Screenshot via @kranjicats/Instagram

Kranji Cats has some requirements however, chief amongst them being that the prospective adopters mesh their homes, as the cats are not meant to go outside.

All the cats are either sterilised, or will be sterilised upon adoption.

Redevelopment

Some of the cats have been looking for homes since it was announced in 2023 that the Singapore Turf Club site in Kranji would be redeveloped.

The 120 hectare site will be used for housing, including public housing, leisure, and recreation, and will be handed over in 2027.

The club, which has operated in Singapore since 1842, has seen declining in-person attendances over the past 10 years, and will hold its last race meeting on Oct. 5.

After that announcement, it was revealed that there were over 700 horses that would need to be rehomed, between the Turf Club and two riding centres.

Also caught up in the redevelopment would be over 100 cats in and around the stables in the Kranji area.

The 30 or so cats that require rehoming are part of these 100, although it is not clear whether the other 60 plus cats have also found homes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kranji Cats (@kranjicats)

Regardless of that, the 30 cats need to find loving homes, with cats such as the three year-old Mia ("loves to explore, manja") looking for someone to follow home.

Screenshot via @kranjicats/Instagram

Related Stories

Top image via @kranjicats/Instagram

Body of S'porean woman found in Ho Chi Minh City luxury condominium unit

Investigations are ongoing.

June 15, 2024, 10:59 PM

Parts of East Coast Park & Labrador Nature Reserve closed for oil spill clean-up

Update.

June 15, 2024, 08:02 PM

PM Wong makes first of many visits to "engage & listen" to S'poreans at community event in Tampines

He clarified that the visits are "not tied to a political calendar".

June 15, 2024, 06:58 PM

2 men allegedly part of syndicate that scammed S'poreans of over S$34.1 million extradited from M'sia

The investigation, led by Singapore police, spanned multiple jurisdictions.

June 15, 2024, 05:30 PM

NParks protecting shores from being affected by oil spill with physical barriers

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said they are "keeping a close watch" on the oil spill.

June 15, 2024, 05:20 PM

S'pore food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods might close down in Jun. 2024, looking for new venue

The enterprise is searching hard for a suitable space to relocate to.

June 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore teachers won't teach English in M'sian schools, will volunteer in disadvantaged areas instead: Anwar

Anwar rubbished social media claims as "wrong facts".

June 15, 2024, 03:11 PM

All 3 Sentosa beaches & Sentosa Cove affected by oil spill, residents helping with clean-up

Clean-up still underway.

June 15, 2024, 01:29 PM

2 men killed in JB after gunfire exchange with police

One of the suspects had 38 criminal records related to illicit drugs.

June 15, 2024, 01:21 PM

All 3 Sentosa beach waters closed for cleaning after oil spillage

Guests will still be able to use the beaches, but will not be able to swim or participate in sea activities.

June 15, 2024, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.