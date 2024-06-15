Over 30 cats from S'pore Turf Club need new homes by Oct. 7

Over 30 cats from the Singapore Turf Club's stables are looking for new homes ahead of the closure of the stables.

Herding cats

The Instagram account @kranjicats is trying to find homes for about 30 cats of varying colours, temperaments, and ages, although all adorable.

Some like the nine year old "well tamed loaf of bread" Missy, who is what some might rudely refer to as "Chonky".

Or the tiny Kopi, who is about a year old, as is a "little shy" but playful.

Some of the cats have deep relationships with other cats, requiring them to be rehomed together.

Kranji Cats has some requirements however, chief amongst them being that the prospective adopters mesh their homes, as the cats are not meant to go outside.

All the cats are either sterilised, or will be sterilised upon adoption.

Redevelopment

Some of the cats have been looking for homes since it was announced in 2023 that the Singapore Turf Club site in Kranji would be redeveloped.

The 120 hectare site will be used for housing, including public housing, leisure, and recreation, and will be handed over in 2027.

The club, which has operated in Singapore since 1842, has seen declining in-person attendances over the past 10 years, and will hold its last race meeting on Oct. 5.

After that announcement, it was revealed that there were over 700 horses that would need to be rehomed, between the Turf Club and two riding centres.

Also caught up in the redevelopment would be over 100 cats in and around the stables in the Kranji area.

The 30 or so cats that require rehoming are part of these 100, although it is not clear whether the other 60 plus cats have also found homes.

Regardless of that, the 30 cats need to find loving homes, with cats such as the three year-old Mia ("loves to explore, manja") looking for someone to follow home.

Top image via @kranjicats/Instagram