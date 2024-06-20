Back

M'sia Airlines plane bound for KL returns to Hyderabad, India after sparks shoot out of engine

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2024, 06:03 PM

A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in India to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing due to technical issues with the aircraft's engine.

Flight MH199, carrying 138 passengers, took off at 12:45am but returned to Hyderabad airport because of technical reasons, Times of India reported.

The flight was initially scheduled to take off at 12:15am.

A video showed sparks emanating from the affected engine.

It is understood that the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction.

Passengers are currently stranded at the airport as the plane remains grounded, New Straits Times reported.

The plane flew for more than two-and-a-half hours before it landed at 3:21am.

The plane is a Boeing 737-800, according to FlightAware.

FlightAware data also indicated that the plane made a U-turn about 30 minutes into the flight, and then flew in circles for about an hour before proceeding to land.

A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said:

"Malaysia Airlines confirms that flight MH199 from Hyperabad to Kuala Lumpur on Jun. 20 returned to Hyperabad due to an issue with one of the engines during climb after take-off.

The aircraft safely landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:21am local time; all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

Affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights for their continued journey.

The aircraft is currently on ground for further inspection. Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines."

Top photos via FlightAware & X

