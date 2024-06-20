GV S'pore adds 2nd fan meet with grandma & director from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies'

Due to popular demand, Golden Village is organising a second meet-and-greet session in Singapore with Thai director Pat Boonnitipat and beloved "grandma" actress Usha Seamkhum of the hit Thai film, "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies".

The original session is scheduled for Monday, Jun. 24, at 6:50pm at Golden Village Suntec City.

The new second session will also be on Jun. 24 at the same venue, but at 7:15pm.Tickets are priced at S$18 for the public and S$16 for GV Movie Club members.

It consists of a movie screening, post-screening question-and-answer session, as well as a fan meet.

Those who show up might also stand a chance to win a group photo-taking opportunity.

The event is being held to thank Singaporean fans for their overwhelming support for the film.

Highest-grossing Thai film in Singapore

Having made S$3.367 million since its release, the film is currently Singapore's highest-grossing Thai film of all time and one of the highest-grossing movies in 2024 thus far.

It is currently ranked fourth in the 2024 local box office rankings, after "Money No Enough 3", "Kung Fu Panda 4", and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

The film follows the story of a young man in Thailand, M, who puts aside his dream of becoming a professional gamer to take on the role of a devoted grandson to his dying grandmother in the hopes of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The movie marks 34-year-old Boonnitipat's directorial feature debut and 78-year-old Seamkhum's film debut.

Read more:

Top image via How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies