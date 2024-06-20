PMA rider enters McDonald's Havelock drive-thru, sparks 'Is this legal?' debate

A person was seen riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) into the McDonald's Shell Havelock outlet drive-thru.

The 44-second video was shot by an occupant of a vehicle behind the PMA user and uploaded online.

A person speaking off-camera could be heard disagreeing with the actions of the PMA rider, who was presumably pulling into the drive-thru to order fast food.

A voice off-camera could be heard saying: "Wah, first time see PMA... drive-up eh..."

"Is this legal?"

Sparks discussion

A voiceover presumably dubbed over the clip as a response to the question posed, claimed it is apparently allowed.

Without identifying himself or the source of the information he was providing, the dubbed voiceover said: "Well here's our take on it. It's a drive-thru, and it's not specifically for cars. I'm sure bicycles, PABs, PMDs, PMAs, can use this lane."

"As long as you're ordering from McDonald's, I'm sure it's legal to use."

PABs refer to power-assisted bicycles or electric bicycles, while PMDs refer to personal mobility devices.

What commenters said

The comments section of the video post attracted views on both sides, but more of the commenters were accepting of the PMA rider's actions.

The most common refrain was that as long as the McDonald's outlet was entertaining the customer's order, the PMA rider's actions are allowed and the occupant of the vehicle filming the scene should be more gracious.

Those who disagreed were of the opinion that the PMA rider should not be on the road in the first place.

Such commenters pointed to the potential danger for non-motor vehicles entering and exiting the premises, such as getting hit by larger vehicles.

What McDonald's says

According to the McDonald's Singapore website, there was no explicit mention of disallowing any particular modes of transportation from entering their drive-thrus.

A frequently asked question section highlighted:

“The Drive-Thru is meant for motor vehicles and in the interest of safety, we do not recommend customers to walk or ride bicycles at the Drive-Thru area."

