Lau Wang Claypot closes original Serangoon outlet opened in 2012

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Lau Wang Claypot has closed its Serangoon Central outlet.

Opened in 2012, this was the brand's first outlet where they started to gain traction for their popular claypot dishes.

In an Instagram reel, the restaurant owner, Mark, explained that the lease renewal for the outlet did not go as anticipated, ultimately leading to the decision to close the store.

He thanked diners for their support over the years and remained hopeful that the restaurant could reopen in the area and serve familiar customers once again.

Fans of the brand were sad to see it go, sharing memories of their time dining at the outlet.

The post also mentioned staying tuned for two new outlets at Tengah's Plantation Plaza and at the newly opened Pasir Ris Mall.

However, here are five other outlets where you can still get your Lau Wang craving fix at:

Oasis Terraces

Tampines One

Singpost Centre

Bugis+

One Holland Village

Pasir Ris Mall

Top images via Google Maps.