Habitat Coffee in Jalan Besar closing on Jun. 30, 2024 after 14 years

Habitat Coffee, a cafe located along King George's Avenue in Jalan Besar, will be closing down on Jun. 30, 2024, after 14 years in business.

The cafe announced the closure via a Facebook post on May 30.

"This decision was never easy, but it was necessary as we, a family-run cafe, have decided to take a break and count our blessings," added Habitat Coffee.

The cafe, which was founded in 2011, was known for its coffee and brunch fare.

'Not a full goodbye'

In the post, Habitat Coffee also thanked its customers, stating that many had "made meaningful memories" at the cafe since its days in Upper Thomson.

In June 2021, the cafe announced that it would be relocating from Upper Thomson, where it had been operating for 10 years, to Jalan Besar.

However, the impending closure of Habitat Coffee's Jalan Besar outlet may not be the end of the brand.

The cafe said: "You never know what the future brings, and we may probably stick our heads out somewhere again to greet you."

Details of Habitat Coffee

Address: 803 King George's Ave, #01-242/244, Singapore 200803

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursdays: 9am to 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 9pm

