S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny reveals great-granddad is Chinese

Singapore national football team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny shared that his great-grandfather is ethnically Chinese, and he attributes his ability to "understand a little bit of Chinese" to his heritage.

Hassan was responding to a media question about online speculation that he looked Chinese during his trip to Shanghai, China, over the Hari Raya Haji long weekend, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

He shared about the ethnicity of his father's grandfather, and about how his family background may have influenced his appearance.

"My dad looks a bit like Chinese, [and] my grandma looks like a Chinese. So, maybe [I look Chinese because] there's a bit of Chinese blood [in me]," he said in English.

Hassan gained popularity in China overnight after he made 11 saves during the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifier match between Thailand and Singapore on Jun. 11, allowing China to advance to the next round to keep its World Cup dreams alive.

Thailand was denied qualification as it had a poorer head-to-head record against China in Group C — China beat Thailand in the Bangkok game in November 2023.

In response, Chinese football fans expressed their gratitude to Hassan by transferring money to his nasi padang stall in Tampines through its QR payment code and by patronising the stall in person.

When Hassan appeared at CapitaLand Malls in Shanghai over the long weekend, he was warmly welcomed by Chinese football fans, with many wanting to take a photo with him or get his autograph.

Has to 'be careful' after overnight fame

During the interview, Hassan also said that ever since he became an internet sensation, he has to be "careful" because whatever he does now or in the future “will be monitored”.

Nevertheless, he said it was "nice to have all this recognition", with fans shouting his name wherever he went.

"It's a big surprise for me, but I am loving every bit of everything," added Hassan.

Welcomes Chinese football fans to Singapore

He also shared that his stay and experience in Shanghai had been "lovely", for which he thanked the people of China.

"I love them as much as they love me," said Hassan.

In another video, Hassan also addressed Chinese football fans who said they would be visiting Singapore to show their appreciation:

"I am glad that many of you would have the opportunity to visit my hometown. I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable trip in Singapore."

New opportunities in China?

On Jun. 14, Hassan was appointed the "Chief Safeguarding Officer" and spokesperson for HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in China, announced Justin Sun, a member of HTX Global Advisory Board on X (formerly Twitter) and Weibo.

Big news! Singaporean national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has officially become Chief Safeguarding Officer and spokesperson for HTX @HTX_Global and TRON @trondao. Just as Sunny tirelessly defends the goal line on the field, we will safeguard user asset with the same determination! pic.twitter.com/hZ94qFwUL9 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) June 14, 2024

According to The Straits Times on Jun. 17, the appointment was still "under discussion".

However, when Hassan launched his Weibo account and posted his first video on Jun. 14, he greeted Weibo users with "Da jia hao" ('Hello, everyone' in Mandarin) while wearing an HTX t-shirt.

However, it was less clear whether the owner of Dapur Hassan would be opening an outlet in China.

"It's not easy [to open a shop], but we will see if the opportunity comes," added Hassan.

As for playing football in China, Hassan revealed he has not received any offers yet.

"But, if the opportunity comes, I may give it a shot," he said.

Related stories

Top images via @新浪财经 & @第一财经/Weibo