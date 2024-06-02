PIE accident: Motorcyclist, 27, unconscious & taxi passenger, 21, injured

A traffic accident between a taxi and a motorcycle took place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport in the wee hours of Jun. 19.

Two men — a 21-year-old taxi passenger and a 27-year-old motorcyclist — were injured in the collision at around 6:30am.

Both were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, but the rider was unconscious, according to statements from the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a video posted on the SG Road Blocks Telegram channel, a motorcycle can be seen on its side next to a red Trans-Cab taxi.

A man can also be seen lying on the ground, surrounded by a group of road users.

The accident took place near the Onraet Road exit, said the SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SG Road Block/Telegram