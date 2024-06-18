Motorcyclist, 40, thrown onto road after colliding with car making right-turn at Alexandra Road junction

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the Singapore General Hospital after his bike collided with a silver car at the junction of Lower Delta Road and Alexandra Road on Jun. 18 morning.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 11:30am.

The car driver, a 47-year-old male, is assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Scene of accident caught on camera

The scene of the accident was caught on camera.

The footage was subsequently uploaded to TikTok.

In the video, the motorcyclist could be seen heading straight along Lower Delta Road as the green light indicated he had right of way.

At the same time, the silver car could be seen making a right turn, and the two vehicles ended up colliding at the junction.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and rolled over the car's bonnet before landing on the road.

Objects, which appeared to be the motorcyclist's belongings, also fell off his bike before landing on the road.

The car's bumper was dislodged.

After the collision, the car stopped in the middle of the road, while a person ran to attend to the motorcyclist.

Top images via David Chng/TikTok