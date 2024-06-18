Air New Zealand rocked by turbulence, passenger scalded & flight attendant hit ceiling

An Air New Zealand domestic flight NZ607 from Wellington to Queenstown experienced severe turbulence on Jun. 16, resulting in a passenger and a crew member getting injured.

The passenger was scalded by a pot of hot coffee on a service trolley, while the crew member hit the ceiling.

The experience of the injured passenger, who had her seat belt on, was reported by RNZ.

The plane apparently experienced a small jolt during drink service about 15 minutes into the flight, and it was followed by a “massive jolt”.

The trolley moved about in the aisle, spilling hot coffee from the pot onto the passenger's abdomen and back.

The injured passenger poured a bottle of cold water on herself after being scalded.

A paramedic who was sitting behind her attended to her.

New Zealand media outlet Crux reported that a cabin crew member said she hit the ceiling, New Zealand Herald reported.

The airline said in a statement to Crux that "a customer and crew member were injured during turbulence on NZ607".

The passengers were apparently told there would be bumps on the flight.

Top photo via Air New Zealand