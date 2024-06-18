K-pop group TXT S'pore concert presale from Jul. 3, 2024, tickets from S$198

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 7, 2024.

Tickets to their concert are priced from S$198 to S$348, excluding booking fees.

Those with S$348 VIP tickets will get entry to the soundcheck party, get priority entry to standing pens, receive a VIP laminate, lanyard, exclusive postcard, and pouch.

Tickets for their concert will go on sale starting Jul. 3, 2024.

Ticketing details

There will be three days when fans can try their luck at getting tickets.

The MOA membership presale (MOA is TXT's fandom name) will be happening on Jul. 3, 2024 at 10am via Ticketmaster's website.

Fans can register for the presale on Weverse from now till Jun. 21, 2024, 11am to acquire the code needed to enter the presale page.

Presales for Livenation members will be take place from Jul. 4, 2024 at 10am via its website.

Similarly, fans need to register in advance to get presale access.

Lastly, tickets for the public will go on sale on Jul. 5, 2024 at 10am via:

Online: Ticketmaster

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Top photos from Choi Yeonjun's Instagram