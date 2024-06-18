100kg grouper caught off Indonesia cut up for shoppers at Ang Mo Kio NTUC FairPrice

What's the biggest fish you've seen in your life?

Chances are, it will be dwarfed by a giant grouper that NTUC FairPrice filleted in front of a crowd of shoppers.

The fish weighed in at a whopping 100kg.

This took place at FairPrice Xtra @ Ang Mo Kio Hub on Monday (Jun. 17), the supermarket chain said in a Facebook post.

FairPrice added that it was the "biggest grouper in [their] history".

In pictures

Shots of the momentous occasion showed off the impressive size of the fish, which was 1.78m long.

After the filleting was carried out live in the outlet, the fish was made available for purchase.

Here's one excited shopper with his share of the fish:

Background

The huge fish was caught off Indonesia on Jun. 12, before being shipped to Singapore, according to The Straits Times.

Four people had to carry the fish.

It took an hour to fillet the fish fully in front of the excited crowd of shoppers in Ang Mo Kio.

One shopper even said the fish was bigger than his girlfriend.

That particular FairPrice Xtra outlet at Ang Mo Kio is no stranger to such live demonstrations.

In January, it hosted a public filleting of a 30kg giant grouper as well.

Top image from NTUC FairPrice / Facebook