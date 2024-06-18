Back

100kg grouper caught off Indonesia cut up for shoppers at Ang Mo Kio NTUC FairPrice

What the fish man.

Daniel Seow | June 18, 2024, 11:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

What's the biggest fish you've seen in your life?

Chances are, it will be dwarfed by a giant grouper that NTUC FairPrice filleted in front of a crowd of shoppers.

The fish weighed in at a whopping 100kg.

This took place at FairPrice Xtra @ Ang Mo Kio Hub on Monday (Jun. 17), the supermarket chain said in a Facebook post.

FairPrice added that it was the "biggest grouper in [their] history".

In pictures

Shots of the momentous occasion showed off the impressive size of the fish, which was 1.78m long.

Image from NTUC Fairprice / Facebook.

Image from NTUC Fairprice / Facebook.

Image from NTUC Fairprice / Facebook.

After the filleting was carried out live in the outlet, the fish was made available for purchase.

Image from NTUC Fairprice / Facebook.

Here's one excited shopper with his share of the fish:

Image from NTUC Fairprice / Facebook.

Background

The huge fish was caught off Indonesia on Jun. 12, before being shipped to Singapore, according to The Straits Times.

Four people had to carry the fish.

It took an hour to fillet the fish fully in front of the excited crowd of shoppers in Ang Mo Kio.

One shopper even said the fish was bigger than his girlfriend.

That particular FairPrice Xtra outlet at Ang Mo Kio is no stranger to such live demonstrations.

In January, it hosted a public filleting of a 30kg giant grouper as well.

Top image from NTUC FairPrice / Facebook

150 sheep slaughtered & distributed to those in need in S'pore for Hari Raya, first in 11 years

Pertapis distributes 2,000kg of meat to those in need every year.

June 18, 2024, 01:46 PM

3 teens, aged 17-18, arrested after alleged assault at Sembawang HDB block

A 20-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

June 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

Delivery rider in Toa Payoh swerves in front of SBS bus turning right, forces driver to brake hard

Nearly caused an accident.

June 18, 2024, 12:07 PM

Men, aged 19 & 20, arrested for suspected loan shark harassment in Pasir Ris

They were arrested in about a week.

June 18, 2024, 11:12 AM

7 new hawker stalls added to S'pore Michelin Bib Gourmand list 2024

Longer queues soon.

June 18, 2024, 10:46 AM

Minum Kopi bakery in Bedok gets hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C' after 19 people fell ill

The food hygiene grade downgrade will be reviewed in 12 months.

June 18, 2024, 02:48 AM

Clean-up of Pasir Panjang oil spill enters new phase with additional booms & oil recovery systems

Air quality also remains within safe level.

June 17, 2024, 10:57 PM

Swarms of people walk across Causeway from JB to skip long bus queue after 3-day weekend

Like scenes from a zombie movie.

June 17, 2024, 09:10 PM

S'pore water supply not affected by Pasir Panjang oil spill: PUB

Water quality readings have remained normal.

June 17, 2024, 08:57 PM

NTU marketing prof introduced as new Tampines grassroots leader ahead of next GE

New face.

June 17, 2024, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.