Delivery rider in Toa Payoh swerves in front of SBS bus turning right, forces driver to brake hard

A delivery rider on a motorcycle was seen cutting off a public bus on the road, forcing the bus driver to brake and come to an abrupt stop.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante with a caption stating it happened on Jun. 8, 2024.

The caption also mentioned that the incident occurred at the junction of Lorong 7 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh East.

What happened

In the video, the bus is seen signalling and turning right when a delivery rider cuts in front of it to go straight.

This forces the bus driver to brake abruptly.

Criticised by netizens

Most comments from netizens under the post criticized the rider, with one calling his action a "stupid move."

Several others expressed that the rider was "lucky" to have avoided a serious incident.

One commenter suggested that it may have been a "miscalculation" on the rider's part, thinking the bus was going straight.

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook