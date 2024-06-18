7 new hawker stalls added to S'pore Michelin Bib Gourmand list 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

It's the time of the year again when Michelin announces its list of awardees.

On Jun. 18, the Michelin Bib Gourmand list was announced, and there are seven new Singapore hawker stalls included.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand "indicates inspectors’ favourites and highlights establishments that offer exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences".

In our words, that means the folks at Michelin find the food good, but they don't quite qualify for a Michelin star.

For Singapore, the "value-for-money" component as per 2023 meant that each meal at an eatery would set you back by a maximum of S$45 as per 2023.

The price cap has not been shared this year.

7 new hawker stalls

For 2024, there are seven new hawker stalls who have made the Michelin Bib Gourmand list for the very first time:

Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee : 2 Jalan Ayer S389141

: 2 Jalan Ayer S389141 Ru Ji Kitchen : 44 Holland Drive #02-28/29 S270044

: 44 Holland Drive #02-28/29 S270044 Delhi Lahori : 665 Buffalo Rd #01-266 S210665

: 665 Buffalo Rd #01-266 S210665 Han Kee : Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Rd #02-129 S069111

: Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Rd #02-129 S069111 Jason Penang Cuisine : 6 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-112 S150006

: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-112 S150006 MP Thai (Vision Exchange) : Vision Exchange, 2 Venture Drive #02-42 S608526

: Vision Exchange, 2 Venture Drive #02-42 S608526 Song's Fish Soup: Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre, Clementi Ave 3 #01-38 S120448

Also new-ish to the list are:

Casual italian restaurant Fico

Chef Kang's Noodle House , which made the Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2019 and 2021

, which made the Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2019 and 2021 Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice , whose previous location earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod in 2018

, whose previous location earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod in 2018 Zhup Zhup, which earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022 before its rebranding. It used to be called One Prawn & Co

Now you know where to consider for your next meal.

Top photos from Ru Ji Kitchen's Facebook page & Michelin Guide Singapore