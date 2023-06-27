Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The Michelin Guide Ceremony Singapore 2023 was held on Jun. 27 at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay.

Earlier this month, the list of Michelin Bib Gourmand F&B establishments, including 53 hawker stalls, was released.

A Michelin Bib Gourmand award is given to eateries which offer good food priced at S$45 and under.

What the Michelin stars represent

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:

★: High quality cooking, worth a stop

★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour

★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.

Summary

Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:

Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

46 restaurants received One Michelin Star

More information on the new achievements:

There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars nor Two Michelin Stars

Five restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

46 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 28 Wilkie Italian Contemporary 2 Alma European Contemporary 3 Art di Daniele Sperindio Italian 4 Béni French Contemporary 5 Born Innovative 6 Braci Italian Contemporary 7 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary 8 Burnt Ends Barbeque 9 Candlenut Peranakan 10 Chef Kang's Cantonese 11 Cure European Contemporary 12 Cut Steakhouse 13 Esora Innovative 14 Euphoria Innovative 15 Hamamoto Sushi 16 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food 17 Iggy's European Contemporary 18 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew 19 Jag French Contemporary 20 La Dame de Pic French Contemporary 21 Labyrinth Innovative 22 Lei Garden Cantonese 23 Lerouy French Contemporary 24 Ma Cuisine French 25 Marguerite European Contemporary 26 Meta Innovative 27 Nae:um Korean Contemporary 28 Nouri Innovative 29 Oshino Sushi 30 Poise European Contemporary 31 Putien (Kitchener Road) Fujian 32 Rêve French Contemporary 33 Rhubarb French Contemporary 34 Seroja Malaysian Contemporary 35 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi 36 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan 37 Sommer European Contemporary 38 Summer Palace Cantonese 39 Summer Pavilion Cantonese 40 Sushi Ichi Sushi 41 Sushi Kimura Sushi 42 Sushi Sakuta Sushi 43 Table65 European Contemporary 44 Terra Italian Contemporary 45 Whitegrass French Contemporary 46 Willow Asian Contemporary

6 two-star establishments

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Cloudstreet Innovative 2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary 3 Saint Pierre French Contemporary 4 Shoukouwa Sushi 5 Thevar Innovative 6 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary 3 three-star establishments Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Les Amis French 2 Odette French Contemporary 3 Zén European Contemporary

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Michelin Guide Asia's YouTube