Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

For your next payday consideration.

Lee Wei Lin | June 27, 2023, 08:23 PM

Events

The Michelin Guide Ceremony Singapore 2023 was held on Jun. 27 at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay.

Earlier this month, the list of Michelin Bib Gourmand F&B establishments, including 53 hawker stalls, was released.

A Michelin Bib Gourmand award is given to eateries which offer good food priced at S$45 and under.

What the Michelin stars represent

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:

★: High quality cooking, worth a stop

★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour

★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.

Summary

Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:

  • Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

  • Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

  • 46 restaurants received One Michelin Star

More information on the new achievements:

  • There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars nor Two Michelin Stars

  • Five restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

46 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 28 Wilkie Italian Contemporary
2 Alma European Contemporary
3 Art di Daniele Sperindio Italian
4 Béni French Contemporary
5 Born Innovative
6 Braci Italian Contemporary
7 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary
8 Burnt Ends Barbeque
9 Candlenut Peranakan
10 Chef Kang's Cantonese
11 Cure European Contemporary
12 Cut Steakhouse
13 Esora Innovative
14 Euphoria Innovative
15 Hamamoto Sushi
16 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food
17 Iggy's European Contemporary
18 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew
19 Jag French Contemporary
20 La Dame de Pic French Contemporary
21 Labyrinth Innovative
22 Lei Garden Cantonese
23 Lerouy French Contemporary
24 Ma Cuisine French
25 Marguerite European Contemporary
26 Meta Innovative
27 Nae:um Korean Contemporary
28 Nouri Innovative
29 Oshino Sushi
30 Poise European Contemporary
31 Putien (Kitchener Road) Fujian
32 Rêve French Contemporary
33 Rhubarb French Contemporary
34 Seroja Malaysian Contemporary
35 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi
36 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan
37 Sommer European Contemporary
38 Summer Palace Cantonese
39 Summer Pavilion Cantonese
40 Sushi Ichi Sushi
41 Sushi Kimura Sushi
42 Sushi Sakuta Sushi
43 Table65 European Contemporary
44 Terra Italian Contemporary
45 Whitegrass French Contemporary
46 Willow Asian Contemporary

6 two-star establishments

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Cloudstreet Innovative
2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary
3 Saint Pierre French Contemporary
4 Shoukouwa Sushi
5 Thevar Innovative
6 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary

3 three-star establishments

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Les Amis French
2 Odette French Contemporary
3 Zén European Contemporary

