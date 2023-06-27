Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Michelin Guide Ceremony Singapore 2023 was held on Jun. 27 at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay.
Earlier this month, the list of Michelin Bib Gourmand F&B establishments, including 53 hawker stalls, was released.
A Michelin Bib Gourmand award is given to eateries which offer good food priced at S$45 and under.
What the Michelin stars represent
Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:
★: High quality cooking, worth a stop
★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour
★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey
They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.
Summary
Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:
- Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars
- Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars
- 46 restaurants received One Michelin Star
More information on the new achievements:
- There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars nor Two Michelin Stars
- Five restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star
Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments
46 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|28 Wilkie
|Italian Contemporary
|2
|Alma
|European Contemporary
|3
|Art di Daniele Sperindio
|Italian
|4
|Béni
|French Contemporary
|5
|Born
|Innovative
|6
|Braci
|Italian Contemporary
|7
|Buona Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|8
|Burnt Ends
|Barbeque
|9
|Candlenut
|Peranakan
|10
|Chef Kang's
|Cantonese
|11
|Cure
|European Contemporary
|12
|Cut
|Steakhouse
|13
|Esora
|Innovative
|14
|Euphoria
|Innovative
|15
|Hamamoto
|Sushi
|16
|Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
|Street Food
|17
|Iggy's
|European Contemporary
|18
|Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
|Teochew
|19
|Jag
|French Contemporary
|20
|La Dame de Pic
|French Contemporary
|21
|Labyrinth
|Innovative
|22
|Lei Garden
|Cantonese
|23
|Lerouy
|French Contemporary
|24
|Ma Cuisine
|French
|25
|Marguerite
|European Contemporary
|26
|Meta
|Innovative
|27
|Nae:um
|Korean Contemporary
|28
|Nouri
|Innovative
|29
|Oshino
|Sushi
|30
|Poise
|European Contemporary
|31
|Putien (Kitchener Road)
|Fujian
|32
|Rêve
|French Contemporary
|33
|Rhubarb
|French Contemporary
|34
|Seroja
|Malaysian Contemporary
|35
|Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
|Sushi
|36
|Shisen Hanten
|Cantonese-Sichuan
|37
|Sommer
|European Contemporary
|38
|Summer Palace
|Cantonese
|39
|Summer Pavilion
|Cantonese
|40
|Sushi Ichi
|Sushi
|41
|Sushi Kimura
|Sushi
|42
|Sushi Sakuta
|Sushi
|43
|Table65
|European Contemporary
|44
|Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|45
|Whitegrass
|French Contemporary
|46
|Willow
|Asian Contemporary
6 two-star establishments
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Cloudstreet
|Innovative
|2
|Jaan by Kirk Westaway
|British Contemporary
|3
|Saint Pierre
|French Contemporary
|4
|Shoukouwa
|Sushi
|5
|Thevar
|Innovative
|6
|Waku Ghin
|Japanese Contemporary
3 three-star establishments
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Les Amis
|French
|2
|Odette
|French Contemporary
|3
|Zén
|European Contemporary
Top photo from Michelin Guide Asia's YouTube
