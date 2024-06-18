Haidilao S'pore has S$69.90++ 1-for-1 weekday buffet at all outlets till Jul. 15

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Haidilao has extended its one-for-one S$69.90++ buffet till Jul. 15 — and now, it'll be available at all of their outlets in Singapore.

While the food items available at each outlet vary slightly, diners can expect to have two soup bases, along with a variety of cooked and to-be-cooked-in-the-hotpot food options.

Here's what's available at the City Square Mall outlet:

Diners can order as many rounds of food as they want, as long as there is no food wastage.

There's another catch — the offer is only available at specific timings:

Haidilao IMM, Jurong Point & Paya Lebar: Weekdays, 1pm to 4pm

All other Haidilao Singapore outlets Weekdays, 10:30am to 4pm

Top photos by Livia Soh