3 teens, aged 17-18, arrested after alleged assault at Sembawang HDB block

Two 17-year-old male teenagers and an 18-year-old male teenager were arrested for consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places at Block 466 Sembawang Drive on Jun. 15, 2024.

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that they were alerted to a case of alleged assault at the HDB block at about 4:10am on Jun. 15.

A 20-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Scene of arrest captured on camera

The scene before the arrest was captured by an onlooker and was subsequently posted on TikTok.

According to the photos, at least three police vehicles and 10 police officers were at the scene.

A police dog was deployed at one point.

In one photo, a man who was wearing a grey t-shirt and slippers could be seen sitting on the pedestrian sidewalk with his hands on the kerb, surrounded by officers.

In another video showing the man's arrest on TikTok, the suspect could be seen placing his hands on a police vehicle while a police officer conducted a search on him.

After the search, the police officer could be seen putting the man in handcuffs.

The man appeared compliant during his arrest.

