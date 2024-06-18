Over 2.4 million people cleared Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji long weekend

More than 2.4 million people cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between Jun. 13 and 17 — the recent Hari Raya Haji long weekend.

More than 530,000 travellers crossed the land crossings on Jun. 14 alone, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Jun. 18 Facebook post, making it a record number of people crossing the land checkpoints in one day.

This beat the record set just a day earlier on Jun. 13, when more than 510,000 travellers crossed the two land checkpoints.

ICA said it deploys officers accordingly to manage the changing traffic situation, as it monitors traffic conditions in real time.

“The record number of travellers, coupled with more car travellers, resulted in prolonged traffic tailbacks extending from Malaysia,” ICA said.

Traffic is foreseen to remain “very heavy” until Jun. 23, the last day of the June school holidays.

ICA advised travellers to factor in more time for immigration clearance and to check the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

Top photo via ICA