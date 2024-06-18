Back

Over 2.4 million people cleared Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji long weekend

Crowded.

Belmont Lay | June 18, 2024, 11:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 2.4 million people cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between Jun. 13 and 17 — the recent Hari Raya Haji long weekend.

More than 530,000 travellers crossed the land crossings on Jun. 14 alone, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Jun. 18 Facebook post, making it a record number of people crossing the land checkpoints in one day.

This beat the record set just a day earlier on Jun. 13, when more than 510,000 travellers crossed the two land checkpoints.

ICA said it deploys officers accordingly to manage the changing traffic situation, as it monitors traffic conditions in real time.

“The record number of travellers, coupled with more car travellers, resulted in prolonged traffic tailbacks extending from Malaysia,” ICA said.

Traffic is foreseen to remain “very heavy” until Jun. 23, the last day of the June school holidays.

ICA advised travellers to factor in more time for immigration clearance and to check the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

Top photo via ICA

Avoid touching or feeding free-roaming chickens in S'pore due to bird flu risk: AVS & SFA

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

June 19, 2024, 01:29 PM

S'porean man tries to hide girlfriend driving without licence at police roadblock, both, 27, get fine

He was fined S$2,500, while she was fined S$1,900.

June 19, 2024, 01:24 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

June 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

PIE accident: Motorcyclist, 27, unconscious & taxi passenger, 21, injured

Oh dear.

June 19, 2024, 12:26 PM

Sushiro S'pore does Genshin Impact collab from Jun. 24-Aug. 4

Tag a friend who still plays Genshin.

June 19, 2024, 12:02 PM

Justin Timberlake, 43, arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

He was held overnight.

June 19, 2024, 11:57 AM

Longest sheltered walk in S'pore CBD takes 58 minutes through 4 MRT stations & 16 buildings

Impressive.

June 19, 2024, 10:23 AM

Recycling rate in S'pore falls from 62% to 52% in last 10 years: NEA

Remember to recycle.

June 19, 2024, 09:46 AM

S'pore's 1st underground service reservoir beneath Bidadari estate to supply water to over 8,800 flats

The underground tanks can hold up to three Olympic-sized pools of potable water.

June 19, 2024, 09:45 AM

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company with S$4.49 trillion market cap

When will it peak?

June 19, 2024, 02:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.