Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee delivered an opening address at the fifth International Horseshoe Crab Workshop held on Jun. 19, 2024.

Organised by local non-governmental organisation Nature Society (Singapore), the five-day event focuses on discussing scientific research and conservation efforts related to horseshoe crabs.

During his address, Lee provided an update on the oil spill incident that took place on Jun. 14, 2024, following an allision near Pasir Panjang terminal.

Several beaches were partially closed to facilitate the clean-up. Images of wildlife affected by the oil spill also circulated on social media.

Containment and clean-up efforts

In his speech, Lee spoke about the quick response by various agencies to the oil spill.

Lee noted that multiple agencies are working together to contain and clean up the spillage, including the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), and Sentosa Development Corporation.

1.5km of booms, physical barriers used to prevent the spread of oil, have also been deployed to contain the spread of oil.

Some have been pre-emptively deployed at biodiversity-sensitive areas such as Chek Jawa wetlands at Pulau Ubin, Coney Island Park and Pasir Ris Park, to keep out the oil spill.

Another 1.6km of booms will be deployed over the next few days.

Damage assessment ongoing

Lee noted that the National Parks Board (NParks) is continuing to monitor the post-impact recovery of affected coastal and marine habitats.

Lee also expressed that it will take some time for the oil spill's impact to be fully assessed. He said:

"This oil spill therefore has a wide-reaching impact and the incident is still unfolding. It will take some time to carry out the cleanup operations and fully assess the extent of the environmental impact. We will then have to embark on recovery and restoration work."

Clean-up efforts are being led not just by government agencies, but also by non-governmental bodies and community volunteers.

Lee noted that over 1,500 people have reached out to volunteer to join the clean-up effort, though he noted that due to safety reasons they will not be deployed for beach cleanup.

Some 160 volunteers have been activated for beach patrols and monitoring efforts instead at East Coast Park and West Coast Park.

Several organisations, including the Singapore Veterans Association, World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore, Singapore Canoe Federation, and Friends of the Marine Park, have also stepped up to help with biodiversity surveys, park maintenance and habitat recovery efforts.

Lee highlighted that subsequently, volunteers will be called upon to help carry out post-impact habitat and biodiversity surveys.

Top photos from Audrey Lee & MPA.