Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub closing down, last day on Jun. 30

Cathay Cineplexes in AMK Hub is closing down after 17 years in existence.

It will cease operations after Jun. 30, its last day, according to the cinema operator's Facebook post.

This is the company's fourth cinema closure in the last two years.

No reasons were given for its closure and no mention was made about whether staff will be affected.

Screenings will continue to take place till Sunday, Jun. 30, including screenings on Jun. 30 "until the very last session", the post said.

Standard tickets will be sold at a discounted price of S$10 at the Ang Mo Kio mall from now till its last day of operations.

The usual price is between S$11 and S$16.50.

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub first opened its doors on Jun. 16.

The eight movie halls can sit 1,800 pax.

Cathay Cineplexes' five remaining outlets in Singapore from Jul. 1 will be at Causeway Point, Century Square, Downtown East, JEM, and West Mall.

mm2 Asia owns Cathay Cineplexes.

Previously, the Cathay Cineplex at The Cathay building in Dhoby Ghaut shut down in June 2022.

The Cathay Cineplexes branch at Cineleisure Orchard had its last day on Jun. 30, 2023, making way for a new cinema jointly run by The Projector and Golden Village.

Then, the Cathay Cineplexes branch at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade closed in August 2023.

Top photo via Google Maps