Back

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub closing down, last day on Jun. 30

Another one down.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2024, 11:17 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cathay Cineplexes in AMK Hub is closing down after 17 years in existence.

It will cease operations after Jun. 30, its last day, according to the cinema operator's Facebook post.

This is the company's fourth cinema closure in the last two years.

No reasons were given for its closure and no mention was made about whether staff will be affected.

Screenings will continue to take place till Sunday, Jun. 30, including screenings on Jun. 30 "until the very last session", the post said.

Standard tickets will be sold at a discounted price of S$10 at the Ang Mo Kio mall from now till its last day of operations.

The usual price is between S$11 and S$16.50.

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub first opened its doors on Jun. 16.

The eight movie halls can sit 1,800 pax.

Cathay Cineplexes' five remaining outlets in Singapore from Jul. 1 will be at Causeway Point, Century Square, Downtown East, JEM, and West Mall.

mm2 Asia owns Cathay Cineplexes.

Previously, the Cathay Cineplex at The Cathay building in Dhoby Ghaut shut down in June 2022.

The Cathay Cineplexes branch at Cineleisure Orchard had its last day on Jun. 30, 2023, making way for a new cinema jointly run by The Projector and Golden Village.

Then, the Cathay Cineplexes branch at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade closed in August 2023.

Top photo via Google Maps

2 oil-slicked kingfishers dead, another 2 being treated: Pasir Panjang oil spill

Oh no, poor birbs.

June 20, 2024, 02:57 PM

Boys play sepak takraw using HDB car park gantry as net at 5am in Whampoa

Hmmmm.

June 20, 2024, 02:30 PM

Personal info of bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen members accessed after cybersecurity incident

The database is operated by an external vendor.

June 20, 2024, 01:52 PM

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims reportedly dead as temperature soars to 49°C in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Thousands were also treated for heatstroke.

June 20, 2024, 12:20 PM

Northern part of Pasir Panjang terminal cleared of oil slicks, oily sand on affected beaches mostly removed

A total of three Current Buster systems have also been deployed.

June 20, 2024, 12:14 PM

Germany-Hungary Euro 2024 match transmission disrupted, S'pore viewers left staring at error screen

This was what viewers saw instead of the first goal.

June 20, 2024, 12:11 PM

Inspired by ‘brain rot’, this millennial manager does the unthinkable to ‘unwind’ after consulting Gen Zs

And he found out ‘brain rot’ is a Gen Alpha thing and not Gen Z.

June 20, 2024, 11:00 AM

Putin sacks deputy defence ministers, appoints his cousin's daughter

Putin recently sacked his defence minister.

June 20, 2024, 10:12 AM

PMA rider enters McDonald's Havelock drive-thru, sparks 'Is this legal?' debate

McDonald's doesn't recommend customers to walk or ride bicycles at the drive-thru area.

June 20, 2024, 09:03 AM

M'sian diver, 22, dies after being caught in boat propeller

MOM investigations are ongoing.

June 19, 2024, 11:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.